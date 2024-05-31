Rio Ferdinand predicts scoreline of UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Real Madrid to win their 15th UEFA Champions League crown after defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final this Saturday (June 1).

Los Blancos, who last won the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final in 2022, are relishing a great season. They have lifted the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana trophy so far, registering 41 wins and just two defeats in 54 overall outings.

Edin Terzic's side, on the other hand, have finished fifth in the 2023-24 Bundesliga table – 27 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen. So far, they have recorded 27 triumphs, 12 draws, and 10 losses in 49 matches across all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

During a recent chat on TNT Sports, Ferdinand was asked to predict the scoreline of the upcoming clash. He responded (X/@MadridXtra):

"2-0 [to] Real Madrid."

Real Madrid, who beat English champions Manchester City and Bayern Munich on their way to the final, boast a brilliant head-to-head record against Dortmund. They have won six and lost three of their 14 UEFA outings against the Signal Iduna Park outfit so far.

Mats Hummels lambasts manager's tactics ahead of crucial final against Real Madrid

Speaking to Sport Bild, Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels hit out at BVB boss Edin Terzic's defensive tactics ahead of the contest against Real Madrid. The 35-year-old replied when asked to opine on his team's losses against VfB Stuttgart (h/t OneFootball):

"I was furious because I was of the opinion that Borussia Dortmund shouldn't play like that, against any opponent in the world. I didn't think it could go like that. I felt insulted in my honor to stand on the pitch in that kit. [We were] so submissive, so inferior in footballing terms. The two Stuttgart games and the away game in [Bayer] Leverkusen. That was barricading with 11 men in the box."

Hummels, who failed to guide BVB to European glory in 2013, added:

"I gave a lot of suggestions. Yes, really to everyone involved. Just to try and play better football again. I went to the coach's office and we talked with the clear opinion that we have to improve in the forward play. It clearly got better after the winter break."

In the knockout stage of the Champions League, Dortmund triumphed over Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to secure a final berth.

Hummels, on the other hand, has helped Dortmund keep 12 shutouts and bagged four goals in 39 overall appearances in the 2023-24 term.