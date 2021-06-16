Rio Ferdinand questions Manchester United's pursuit of England international

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has given his thoughts on the Red Devils' pursuit of England midfielder Declan Rice.

Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in the West Ham United star and are believed to be keen on signing him this summer.

Declan Rice was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season. The defensive midfielder led West Ham to an impressive sixth-place finish in the league, thereby helping the club qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs over the last couple of months.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing him this summer. The Blues were close to completing a move for him last summer but were put off by West Ham's £70 million valuation of the midfielder.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly named Declan Rice as one of his top transfer targets this summer. The Norwegian is believed to have grown tired of the inconsistent performances of Fred and Scott McTominay in defensive midfield. He is subsequently looking to strengthen the position during the summer transfer window.

Rio Ferdinand, however, is unsure if Manchester United need to pursue a defensive midfielder right now. He believes the Red Devils should focus on strengthening other positions such as the right-wing and center-back slots.

Ferdinand told FIVE YouTube channel:

"With a position like Declan's, it's more, do Man United feel he's an absolute need right? Are there other areas in the team where they have a bigger desire to recruit for?"

"I think center-back, 100%, and I think right-win, 100%. West Ham fans are going mad on social media by the way, they're hammering me like, 'Why are you saying Man United should buy him?"

Manchester United could cool their interest in Declan Rice due to his massive price tag

Manchester United could cool their interest in Declan Rice due to his massive price tag

Manchester United are reportedly set to spend close to €100 million to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils are also in desperate need of a new center-back to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of their defense next season.

This could result in Manchester United cooling their interest in Declan Rice.

The Red Devils' current financial situation will only allow them to sign one or two quality players this summer unless they sell a number of their fringe players.

