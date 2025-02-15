Rio Ferdinand reacts on social media after learning about Manchester United star Amad Diallo's long-term injury

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his dismay on social media at the news of Amad Diallo's injury. The Ivorian forward could reportedly miss the rest of the season after he picked up an ankle injury in training.

Amad confirmed his injury with a social media post. He wrote (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I’m extremely disappointed to be writing this message. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

Reacting to the post, Ferdinand expressed his disappointment about Amad's injury, suggesting humorously to end the season due to the setback. He wrote:

"End the season now…nice one!"

Amad's injury is a massive setback for Manchester United. The 22-year-old has been one of the standout performers for the side under Ruben Amorim. He has contributed nine goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

The Red Devils also have other key players like Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Jonny Evans all sidelined at the moment.

Ruben Amorim's only attacking options at the moment are Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Joshua Zirkzee.

How have Manchester United performed so far this season?

Manchester United have endured a difficult 2024-25 season. The Red Devils began the season on a poor note, winning just three of their first 10 league matches.

The poor run of form led to Erik ten Hag's sacking in late October and he was replaced with Ruben Amorin. However, there has been no significant improvement in results under the Portuguese tactician.

Under Amorim, United have recorded only four wins from 13 league games, losing seven and drawing twice. Overall, the Red Devils have managed eight wins and 29 points from 24 matches. They are currently 14th on the log.

However, they have been impressive in the UEFA Europa League, finishing third in the league phase standings without recording a loss (three draws and five wins). United were eliminated by Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup and will play Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on March 2.

Up next for Amorim's side is an away clash with Tottenham in the league on Sunday, February 16.

