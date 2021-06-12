Rio Ferdinand responds to Jose Mourinho's criticism of Manchester United star

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand responded to Jose Mourinho's comments about English forward Marcus Rashford. The Portuguese tactician recently claimed that Rashford looks 'completely' lost when he plays on the right-wing.

Marcus Rashford has been one of Manchester United's star players for the last couple of seasons. The Englishman enjoyed an incredible 2020-21 campaign, during which scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions for Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of Manchester United's talismanic players since making his debut for the club in the 2015-16 season. Rashford has played in a number of positions across the front-line for Manchester United in recent years.

He is often deployed as a left-winger by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Manchester United's starting XI but is equally adept at playing as a No. 9. England manager Gareth Southgate will have to make a tough decision as decides where to play Marcus Rashford.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes Gareth Southgate has a number of quality options for the left-wing position in the England squad. However, he recently claimed that Marcus Rashford cannot play in any other position.

"I think Grealish is untouchable and the best position for Grealish is coming from the left, which creates a situation. For me, Rashford can only play there. I think when Rashford plays on the right, he is completely lost. His dynamics on the right are totally broken, he doesn't find it," Mourinho told talkSport.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand responded to Jose Mourinho's comments by backing Marcus Rashford's ability to play on the right-wing.

"I don't think he looks broken, I just feel that he looks more comfortable on the left-hand side. But I'd say the same about Sterling. Sterling looks better on the left. I just think it's more about Gareth Southgate talking to players and making them understand that it's a squad game," Ferdinand told Metro.

🗣️ — José Mourinho:



“He [Marcus Rashford] is very good on the left attacking spaces. But Grealish for me is tremendous and what he creates and his personality. He reminds me of Luis Figo. I like him very much.” #mufc #mujournal



[@talkSPORT] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 11, 2021

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate has shown faith in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

England Training Camp - Euro 2020

England boss Gareth Southgate is spoilt for options in the attacking positions. Southgate, though, showed his faith in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford by handing the 23-year-old the captain's armband for the friendly against Romania last week.

Rio Ferdinand slams Jose Mourinho's claim about Marcus Rashford's best position for United and England #mufc https://t.co/SmfvbspXBA pic.twitter.com/QiJyHPcmOq — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) June 12, 2021

Despite a number of fans and pundits calling for Jack Grealish to start for England on the left-wing, Rashford's pace and runs in behind could be a vital asset for Gareth Southgate.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Edited by Ritwik Kumar