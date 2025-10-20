Rio Ferdinand reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo does not talk too much in the Manchester United icons WhatsApp group anymore

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo does not text in their WhatsApp group, as he labeled the Englishman a journalist. The Portuguese superstar has said that he cannot say much in the group, joking that the former defender would publish it in the media.

Speaking to The Times, Ferdinand revealed that Ronaldo jokingly calls him a journalist now after he started podcasting following his retirement from football. He added that the Portuguese has not texted often in their group, as he fears it getting leaked to the media. He said:

“It’s funny because Cristiano [Ronaldo] calls me a journalist now. He messaged me saying, ‘Now I can’t say too much in the United WhatsApp group, Rio’s in there. Rio the journalist!'”

Ferdinand had Ronaldo on his podcast last year, and the Al-Nassr superstar revealed why he continues to play regularly. He claimed that the hunger to do well and the enthusiasm he has on the pitch is still driving him to play and said:

"Last night I was having dinner with my family and my mum and we spoke about some situations that happened in the Euros. It's the enthusiasm that I still have for the game. I'm [an] addict for football, I'm addicted to scoring goals, and to playing at a good level even at my age because I love it."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand played 221 matches together at Manchester United, before the Portuguese forward left for Real Madrid in 2009.

Manchester United legend defends Cristiano Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand was on his YouTube channel earlier this year when he slammed Cristiano Ronaldo's critics. He believes that his former Manchester United teammate is often disrespected in the media and by the fans and said:

“Everyone compliments Zlatan for saying stuff like that and goes, ‘oh what a guy, I love his personality and character’. When Cristiano Ronaldo says it, they’re like, ‘oh he’s so arrogant. How could he say that?’ If anyone is in a position to talk like that, it’s Ronaldo."

"You know what’s crazy, he’s been top scorer of his team for the last 18 years. Since 2007 probably, he’s been top scorer for every team he played in. Just let that sink in. It’s unbelievable. Ronaldo is disrespected on a regular basis.”

Cristiano Ronaldo played 346 matches for Manchester United before leaving the club after a second stint in 2022. He joined Al-Nassr, where he has extended his deal until 2027.

