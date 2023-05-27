Rio Ferdinand reveals why Manchester United have had a better season than Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes his former side have enjoyed a better 2022-23 campaign than Arsenal.

The Gunners have put together an impressive season and are set to finish second in the Premier League. They held an eight-point lead over Manchester City, but now find themselves behind by eight with a game to go.

United, meanwhile, are third in the league, a sizeable nine points behind Arsenal, and have secured a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. They have also lifted the Carabao Cup and are in the FA Cup final, while Mikel Arteta's men exited both cups in the third and fourth round respectively.

Ferdinand Manchester United lifting silverware gives them the edge over the Gunners when their respective seasons are compared. He said on his "FIVE" YouTube channel (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I'm only taking the trophy and whatever position I finish, to finish in the Champions League, that's it. That's a more successful season.

"You can look at it that Arsenal and Arteta have made huge strides, so you have to tip your hat to them and say 'well done'. They've done remarkably well to close the gap on Man City the way they did. But that's a different conversation, we can go back to that next time."

Both teams have notably shown great improvements from last season. Manchester United finished a turbulent 2021-22 season sixth in the Premier League, but Erik ten Hag has seemingly guided them past those murky waters.

Arsenal, meanwhile, missed out on a chance to finish in the top four last term, ending the season in fifth place. Few expected them to compete with City this term and they will hope to build on their promising campaign.

Arsenal and Manchester United will end their seasons on Sunday

The Premier League's final matchday kicks off on Sunday, May 28. All 20 teams in the league will be in action at the same time (9:00 pm IST).

Arsenal will close out their campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates. The two teams' reverse fixture at the Molineux ended in a 2-0 win for the Gunners, with Martin Odegaard scoring a brace.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will take on Fulham at Old Trafford. They met at Craven Cottage in the league prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with a thrilling game ending 2-1. Alejandro Garnacho scored an injury-time winner after Daniel James' 61st-minute strike canceled out Christian Eriksen's opener.

