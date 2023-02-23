Rio Ferdinand's Cristiano Ronaldo claims resurface after Marcus Rashford's red-hot form at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo last summer have reemerged amid Marcus Rashford's stellar goal-scoring form this season.

Despite reports suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo's intention to leave Manchester United last season, Ferdinand was adamant that the club would not offload the Portuguese at the time.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner racked up 24 goals across competitions for United during the 2021/22 campaign, and Ferdinand believed this would persuade his former outfit to retain Ronaldo.

Speaking on his YouTube show, Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said:

"Manchester United are never letting him [Ronaldo] go right now. Where are they going to find 24 goals? If he starts, you have got a better chance of getting better performance. I would start Ronaldo up front, Rashford on the left, [Jadon] Sancho on the right."

The Englishman was clearly proved wrong as Cristiano Ronaldo secured a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr in December. The Portuguese ace's Manchester United contract was terminated after his scathing interview with Piers Morgan, where he hit out at the club's owners and manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils don't seem to be missing the 38-year-old though, as Rashford continues to showcase his abilities in front of goal. The England international has already racked up 24 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances across competitions so far this term.

@rioferdy5 @Cristiano Sounds even more ridiculous as the week passes

These United legends had Ronaldo balls too deep to see it for what it was

"Transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo" - Louis Saha makes interesting claim over Manchester United star

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has lavished praise on Rashford. The former France international made an interesting claim over the 25-year-old winger's form for the Red Devils since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

It was a pleasure to meet you. See you again soon champ.

Saha told Lord Ping:

"There’s not many better than Rashford at the moment in world football, but Kylian Mbappe is still the best as he’s been incredible over the last three years and the boss at PSG, even with Neymar and Lionel Messi there. In terms of how good he was in the World Cup too, but Mbappe and Rashford are the best two in the world at the moment. Erling Haaland is playing well, but he doesn’t provide as much."

He added:

"The excitement, speed, confidence of this guy at the moment, he’s unplayable and Kylian Mbappe is the same - it’s impossible to defend these skilful players. It seems he’s been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure - I don’t know what’s happened to the kid!”

Despite a rocky start to life in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have rediscovered some of his extraordinary goal-scoring form. The Portuguese superstar has bagged five goals and two assists in four Saudi Pro League appearances, four of which came in Al-Nassr's 4-0 victory over Al-Wehda on 9 February.

