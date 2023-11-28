Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Lionel Messi unfollowed Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho, who prefers Cristiano Ronaldo, on Instagram.

In a recent episode of his podcast "Vibe with Five," the legendary defender discussed Garnacho's bicycle-kick goal against Everton. This led to him sharing an intriguing anecdote about the young United forward (via Daily Mail):

"You know what I like about him? He doesn't give a f***. Garnacho told me that Messi unfollowed him just because he makes no secret of preferring Ronaldo. He comes out, don't care, "I'm a Ronaldo man". Who's the GOAT? Ronaldo. (Even) when he's in the Argentina squad."

Garnacho recently demonstrated his quality with a spectacular overhead kick against Everton, a goal that will undoubtedly be a strong contender for the Puskas Award.

After scoring, he celebrated with Ronaldo's iconic Siuuu celebration, paying homage to the Portuguese legend whom he openly idolizes. The young Manchester United talent has never been secretive about his admiration for Ronaldo.

According to Daily Mail, he even donned a pair of Nike's Ronaldo-inspired Vapor 15 Mercurial Dream Speed boots during the match. However, this show of loyalty to Ronaldo has apparently led to Lionel Messi's subtle snub on Instagram.

The situation is only a small part of an ongoing debate in the football world about who the true GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) is. Messi and Ronaldo, both phenomenally talented players, have dominated this conversation for over a decade.

Mohamed names Premier League star ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as 'dream teammate'

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah recently opened up about his admiration for Kevin De Bruyne, dubbing him as his 'dream teammate'.

In a conversation with Sky Sports, Salah, who is one of the Premier League's most lethal forwards, shared his thoughts on who would be his ideal player to share the pitch with.

He stated (via Express):

“Messi or Ronaldo, but if I pick one in the Premier League then I’d choose Kevin. He has vision, I’m sure he can find me anywhere with the ball so I would say Messi, Ronaldo and then Kevin. He’s a great player, the whole team (City) is great. But I just try to play my game and not focus on anyone else.”

Amid these accolades, the future of Salah's career has also come under speculation in recent times. There are potential options ranging from a move to the Saudi Pro League, to joining MLS teams like Inter Miami, where he could play with Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

In the meantime, the legendary Egyptian is looking to complete his current contract at Liverpool.