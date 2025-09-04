  • home icon
  • Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United failing to sign 32-year-old star is 'biggest mistake they made in last 10 years' 

By Nived Zenith
Modified Sep 04, 2025 08:00 GMT
Aston Villa FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand pointed to the Red Devils' failure to sign Harry Kane as their biggest mistake in the last 10 years. Kane, who came up through the ranks at Tottenham, quickly established himself as one of the finest players in the Premier League. He scored 280 goals and racked up 63 assists for Spurs across all competitions before leaving the club to join Bayern Munich in 2023.

But before deciding to link up with the Bundesliga giants, Kane was a target for both Manchester United and Manchester City. When he eventually left Spurs in 2023, United opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund instead.

Looking back at the potential transfer, Ferdinand believes Manchester United made a terrible decision by not going the extra mile to sign Kane.

In a conversation with Michael Owen on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Ferdinand stated:

"That’s the biggest mistake I think they’ve made in the last 10 years. If they go and pay the number that Spurs wanted, they would have got him. And we are to believe that it didn’t happen because of a [difference in] a couple of million here or there. It was a terrible decision.
Ferdinand also went on to claim that Manchester United would be in a different place now, if they had signed both Kane and Declan Rice.

He added:

“I’m convinced that if United had gone out and got Declan Rice and Harry Kane in that window, Manchester United would be in a different place now. Those two would have changed the environment and the standards at the club.”
Since leaving the Premier League, Kane has netted 91 goals in 100 appearances for Bayern Munich. He also won the first major trophy of his career when he lifted the Bundesliga title in the 2024/25 season.

Ex-Manchester United star Antony claims he turned down chance to join Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

Antony Matheus Dos Santos Of Real Betis Arrives In Seville - Source: Getty
Brazilian forward Antony completed a permanent transfer to Real Betis on deadline day in a deal worth €25 million. After finally sealing a move away from Manchester United, Antony revealed how he rejected the chance to join Bayern Munich.

Speaking to El Partidazo, he said:

"I spoke with Bayern Munich. I don't know if it was [a] €7 million [offer], but I said I had Betis's word and that it was 95% certain and that I would respect my word. I feel comfortable making this decision because I'm very happy here. More than five teams called me."

Antony, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Betis, scored nine goals and registered five assists in 26 appearances for the LaLiga club last season. He has now signed a contract until 2030 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Nived is a football media professional with experience in creating content for various online media platforms.

Notably, his major contributions have come at Sportskeeda Football and K League United, the official English content providers of the K League.

The Kochi-based writer has a penchant for Indian football too, having previously worked in close quarters with Aizawl FC and Kerala Blasters.

