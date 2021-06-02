Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United star should not play for England in Euro 2020

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has lambasted England manager Gareth Southgate for naming Harry Maguire in England's Euro 2020 squad amidst his fitness issues.

Maguire is currently recovering from an ankle injury and missed the fag end of Manchester United’s season, watching from the sidelines as they lost in the Europa League final against Villarreal.

Despite his injury issues, Maguire has been selected for England, with Southgate picking a total of four centre-backs in his squad for Euro 2020.

Southgate has opted for a three-at-the-back system more often than not, so should one of the fit centre-halves pick up an injury it would leave him in a tough spot.

Our #EURO2020 squad numbers have been confirmed! 🔢 — England (@England) June 1, 2021

With Maguire unlikely to play until the latter stages of Euro 2020, Ferdinand feels Southgate should have gone with a fit centre-back instead.

"England needed another centre back. This tells me he (Southgate) is definitely playing three at the back. Harry Maguire’s not even fit, I wouldn’t even take Maguire. You’re not fit, you’re not going to be fit for ages, it doesn’t make sense,” Ferdinand said.

"I’ve been in squads with players who haven’t been fit and they don’t perform when they’re not themselves. It happened with Becks (David Beckham) and Wazza (Wayne Rooney). As good as Maguire is, he’s not a Becks or a Wazza.

"I don’t think you should take someone who’s not 100% fit. It’s hard to come back and get into a rhythm. That narrative ends up taking over the squad and it becomes the conversation and a distraction. Do we really need that? It’s pointless I think. Hopefully he proves me wrong, I would love it if he did."

Reece James and Kyle Walker could fill in at centre-back if England need more options in Euro 2020

Both Reece James and Kyle Walker have played as centre-backs, and they could be used in that position should the need arise.

England have selected as many as four right-backs for Euro 2020, raising a few eyebrows. However, a couple of them are versatile and could be seen as options for the central defensive role as well.

Last Euros as a fan. This Euros as a player. Huge honour - can’t wait to get started 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fv2XNermU0 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 1, 2021

The upcoming friendlies will perhaps give a hint as to what formation Southgate will prefer at Euro 2020.