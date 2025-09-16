Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United star, says he’s 100 percent at his ‘worst this season’ after derby loss

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at experienced defender Luke Shaw after the Red Devils' defeat in Sunday's Manchester derby. Manchester City ran out 3-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium, ending their run of two successive league defeats this season.

Ferdinand was critical of the entire Manchester United squad but expressed his worry about Shaw on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. He stated via Daily Mail that the former Southampton man is 100% at his worst this season after he played a role in all three goals conceded.

Luke Shaw featured from the start on Sunday as part of a back three that had Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt, as well. The 30-year-old could only watch as Jeremy Doku skipped past him with a quick shuffle before setting Phil Foden up for the opener. He also failed to react quickly enough to stop Erling Haaland latching onto a through ball from Doku, and his pass was intercepted in the build-up to the Cityzens' third goal.

Shaw has started all four games for Ruben Amorim's side in the league this season, playing as a left-sided central defender as opposed to his normal left-back role. The England international has been a key player for Manchester United in the continued absence of Lisandro Martinez, who ruptured his ACL earlier this year.

The Red Devils did not sign any new centre-backs in the summer despite losing both Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans at the end of the 2024-25 season. Shaw's deputy in the squad is teenager Ayden Heaven, who has made only nine senior appearances in his career.

Ruben Amorim's job safe at Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to stick with under-fire coach Ruben Amorim despite their disappointing start to the season, as per reports. The Premier League giants are not looking to sack the Portuguese tactician, who first took charge of the club in November 2024.

A source close to Amorim told Manchester Evening News that the coach does not run the risk of losing his job anytime soon. The former Sporting Club schemer has a contract with the club until 2027, and they are not prepared to pull the plug on their project yet.

Ruben Amorim has overseen the worst start to a Premier League season for Manchester United since 1992, picking up four points from four games. The 40-year-old has won just eight of 31 games since taking charge of the club last November, and led them to finish 15th in the league last season.

