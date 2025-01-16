Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League rival in six-month loan deal during January transfer window

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League rival Karim Benzema in a temporary deal this month. The Gunners lack a proven No. 9 in their ranks and things have been compounded by the recent injury to Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian forward ruptured his ACL against Manchester United and is now ruled out for the rest of the campaign. The north London side was linked with a move for Benjamin Sesko last summer but failed to complete a transfer.

Arsenal are now quite light in the striker's department and will be tempted to reinforce the position this month. A short-term fix could be on their agenda, which will help the Gunners return for someone like Sesko at the end of this season.

Speaking on TNT Sports during the North London Derby, Ferdinand suggested a temporary deal for Karim Benzema would make sense.

“I’d go Benzema, six month loan," said Ferdinand.

Interestingly, Arsenal were linked with Karim Benzema in 2013, when he was still a Real Madrid player. The Frenchman left the Santiago Bernabeu to make the move to the Middle East in the summer of 2023, six months after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Interestingly, both played together for Los Blancos for nine seasons, winning multiple trophies together. Since joining Al-Ittihad, the 37-year-old has registered 25 goals and 11 assists from 42 games across competitions.

Was Cristiano Ronaldo close to joining Arsenal in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo once revealed that he was close to joining Arsenal from Sporting. The Portuguese was apparently in talks with the north London side regarding a move but ended up joining Manchester United instead in 2003.

Recalling the episode in 2008, CR7 also spoke highly of former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

"I was within an inch of [joining Arsenal]. I have a lot of respect for Arsène Wenger, he is a very clever man," said Ronaldo.

Wenger also confirmed earlier that year that the club had narrowly missed out on the player.

"I knew about him, yes. We were very close and we had him here. He was here much earlier," said Wenger.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six seasons at Manchester United, before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009. After nine successful years at the Santiago Bernabeu, and three campaigns with Juventus, CR7 returned to Old Trafford in 2021. However, his second coming turned out to be a disappointment, and he left in December 2022 to join Al-Nassr.

