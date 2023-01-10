Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign 30-year-old striker instead of Wout Weghorst

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that his former club should have explored a potential permanent deal for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi ahead of in-demand Burnley frontman Wout Weghorst.

Taremi, 30, has established himself as arguably the best finisher in the Primeira Liga since arriving from Rio Ave for a fee of £4 million in the summer of 2020. So far, he has helped Sergio Conceicao's side lift four trophies, including the prestigious domestic double last campaign.

However, Weghorst has emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils in the ongoing winter transfer window. Since moving to Besiktas on a season-long loan deal from Burnley, the 30-year-old has scored nine goals and laid out four assists in 18 games across all competitions.

During a recent interaction on his YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Ferdinand was asked for his opinion on Manchester United's shock pursuit of Weghorst. Offering an alternative target, he responded:

"I'd have gone and got Taremi in from Porto."

Taremi, who has a deal until June 2024 at the Estadio do Dragao, has been in fine form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered 18 goals and nine assists in 24 matches across all competitions so far.

However, the Red Devils would be averse to roping in the 64-cap Iran international due to his hefty release clause in the region of £53 million.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also monitoring the likes of Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Victor Osimhen and Marcus Thuram. The club are in need of a striker after Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo terminated his contract by mutual agreement in November last year.

Talks will continue as player has been very clear: he doesn’t want to miss this big chance, Erik ten Hag wants him. Manchester United are working to find a solution with Besiktas and Burnley to get Wout Weghorst deal done — both player and club side are confidentTalks will continue as player has been very clear: he doesn’t want to miss this big chance, Erik ten Hag wants him. Manchester United are working to find a solution with Besiktas and Burnley to get Wout Weghorst deal done — both player and club side are confident 🔴 #MUFCTalks will continue as player has been very clear: he doesn’t want to miss this big chance, Erik ten Hag wants him. https://t.co/vA665n7Fjq

Ex-Liverpool striker delivers verdict on Manchester United target Wout Weghorst

Speaking to Caught Offside, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore asserted that Wout Weghorst would prove to be a risky signing for Manchester United in the winter transfer window. He elaborated:

"He's big, he's strong, and he has some really good pressing stats, but make no mistake. ... he's no Manchester United player. It goes without saying that United need a striker, but he would be a big gamble. I just don't see him as a Premier League quality player."

Comparing Weghorst to Andy Carroll, Collymore continued:

"Weghorst's not someone who has ever had to show that he can handle the monumental pressure that comes with leading United's attack – it feels like another Andy Carroll signing for Liverpool situation years ago. I'm sure the club and the fans will get behind him and give him what he needs, but, like Carroll not being good enough for Liverpool, Weghorst, in my view, isn't good enough for United."

