Rio Ferdinand wowed by Liverpool and Real Madrid target's stunning display on international duty

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was left in awe of Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer target Jude Bellingham's spell-binding display in England's 3-3 home draw against Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Bellingham ran the show from the middle of the park for the Three Lions. He was eventually replaced by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in stoppage time of the second half.

Here's how Ferdinand reacted to the player's performance:

"Jude Bellingham btw…."

The Borussia Dortmund star is one of the hottest prospects across Europe at this point in time. Apart from the Reds, Los Blancos are also interested in acquiring the 19-year-old's signature.

The player has been an undisputed starter for his current club as well. He has made ten appearances for Dortmund so far this season, scoring three goals.

Since arriving at Signal Iduna Park in 2020, the player has made 100 appearances for Dortmund, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists.

Fabio Capello opened up on his time at Real Madrid

Fabio Capello has managed a host of European giants like AC Milan, Juventus, AS Roma and Real Madrid during his extensive coaching career.

However, the Italian recently admitted that it was his time at the helm of Los Blancos that has stayed in his heart the most.

In a recent interview with Festival dello Sport in Trento, here's what the 76-year-old stated (via managingmadrid):

"The Bernabéu is a sanctuary, the responsibilities were enormous, Real Madrid is the team that has stayed in my heart the most because I had to build it by bringing in players who I thought could make a difference. I had four 20-year-olds in the first team. I brought Seedorf from Sampdoria and Roberto Carlos for the defense.”

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello

He had two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu. While talking about his decision to sell Brazilian legend Ronaldo in his second stint, here's what Capello added:

The decision to sell Ronaldo (in January) and sign Cassano helped create a winning spirit in the team, We won nine points back from Barcelona in the final stretch of ten games and I’m still proud of that today. I remember Silvio Berlusconi calling me to ask me, how was Ronaldo?"

He continued:

"I told him that he didn’t even train and that he really liked parties and women, so hiring him for Milan would be a mistake. The next day I saw the newspaper headlines: ‘Ronaldo in Milan’. It was a lot of fun,”

