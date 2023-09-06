Rising star Linda Caicedo and Spain World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati nominated for 2023 Women’s Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid Femeni star Linda Caicedo and Barcelona Femeni ace Aitana Bonmati have been shortlisted for the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or following their excellent performances for club and country.

Both players, who excelled with their respective countries at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, were nominated among the best female footballers on the planet. The shortlist of names was released by France Football ahead of the award ceremony on October 30 in Paris.

Colombian teenager Caicedo was the breakout star of the year after impressing for Colombia's junior national teams. The 18-year-old earned a move to Real Madrid in Spain and went on to play in the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand this year. She contributed two goals and an assist for her country as they crashed out to England in the quarterfinals.

Spain's World Cup-winning star Bonmati was another who lit up the global stage, helping her side win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The midfielder was an immense force for her nation, appearing in all of their games and claiming the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Bonmati was voted as the UEFA Women's Player of the Year last week after also helping her club to win the UEFA Women's Champions League.

World Cup stars dominate Women's Ballon d'Or shortlist

The shortlist of names released by France Football contains 30 players, most of whom shone for their respective countries at the FIFA Women's World Cup. The list is also dominated by players of FC Barcelona Femeni, who won the UEFA Women's Champions League last season.

French stars Kadidiatou Diani and Wendie Renard are joined by Spaniards Alba Redondo, Olga Carmona, Mapi Leon, Bonmati, Patri Guijarro, and Salma Paralluelo.

England is represented by Rachel Daly, Georgia Stanway, Miller Bright, and Mary Earps. The pair of Jill Roord and Daphne Van Domselaar represent the Netherlands.

Yui Hasegawa and Hinata Miyazawa are the Japanese on the list, and Alexandra Popp and Lena Oberdorf are the Germans on the Ballon d'Or shortlist. Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso represent Australia on the shortlist, and Sweden is represented by Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfo.

Norwegian Guro Reiten, Caicedo, Brazil's Debinha, USWNT star Sophia Smith, Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, and Jamaican Khadija Shaw also made the cut. Irishwoman Katie McCabe and Polish star Ewa Pajor conclude the list of nominees for the Ballon d'Or award, with the winner set to succeed Alexia Putellas.