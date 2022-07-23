“Rival fans getting rattled”, “He’s going to be a huge threat” – Manchester United fans ecstatic about performance from one player despite 2-2 Aston Villa draw

Manchester United fans are delighted with the performance of winger Jadon Sancho in the side's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa on July 23. They expect the Englishman to do well next season and even dished out a warning to rival fans.

Sancho opened the scoring in United's 2-2 draw against Villa at the Optus Stadium in Australia. This took his tally to three goals in four pre-season matches. To put this in perspective, Sancho scored three goals in 29 Premier League matches last season.

Sancho moved to Manchester United last season for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund. However, the 22-year-old has had an underwhelming season, registering just five goals and three assists in 37 matches in all competitions.

His pre-season performances have given hope to the Red Devils' fans. They took to Twitter to praise the winger's performance in the match against Aston Villa. Here are some of the reactions:

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC 3 goals in 4 for Jadon Sancho 3 goals in 4 for Jadon Sancho 🔥

Samsoglad @Samsoglad07 @UnitedStandMUFC Fire fire in the premier league @UnitedStandMUFC Fire fire in the premier league

Shan @shan_bugu @UnitedStandMUFC Rival fans getting rattled ... i missed this @UnitedStandMUFC Rival fans getting rattled ... i missed this

pANTHo @saidulislam0998 @UnitedStandMUFC Enjoy him as much as you can until Ronaldo comes in and ruined everything!!! 🤣🤣🤣 @UnitedStandMUFC Enjoy him as much as you can until Ronaldo comes in and ruined everything!!! 🤣🤣🤣

E @iamOkon Sancho ‘s quality has never been in doubt. Looks like he’s got his confidence back, just needs to stay injury-free & he’s going to be a huge threat to defenders once again. #MUNAVL Sancho ‘s quality has never been in doubt. Looks like he’s got his confidence back, just needs to stay injury-free & he’s going to be a huge threat to defenders once again. #MUNAVL

MOHNICE ⚔️ @Mohnice_ Jadon Sancho on fire this season. your defence is going to terrify Jadon Sancho on fire this season. your defence is going to terrify

Following Sancho's opener, Matty Cash scored an own goal to increase United's lead by two goals. However, Leon Bailey and Calum Chambers scored for Villa in the second half to secure a draw.

The Red Devils next face Atletico Madrid in their pre-season tour on Saturday, July 30. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will face Rennes on the same day.

Manchester United identify Frenkie de Jong alternative

As per La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Red Devils are monitoring Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Erik ten Hag's first choice is De Jong. Despite the transfer saga running for so long, a breakthrough hasn't been made between the midfielder and Manchester United.

As per Sky Sports, the 25-year-old Dutchman doesn't want to join the 13-time Premier League winners this summer. If the deal doesn't go through, United could look to sign Milinkovic-Savic, according to the aforementioned La Lazio Siamo Noi report.

The 27-year-old Serbian midfielder has been a key member of Lazio's side since joining them from Genk in 2015. He has played 294 matches for the club, providing 58 goals and 51 assists.

The Red Devils have made three signings so far this summer. The Manchester outfit have signed left-back Tyrell Malacia, midfielder Christian Eriksen and defender Lisandro Martinez in the ongoing window.

