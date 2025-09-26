Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has sent a message to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets after he announced his plans to retire from football. The two Spaniards have faced each other in El Clásicos, while also taking the pitch together for the national team.

Taking to Instagram, Ramos praised Busquets, hailing him as an exceptional player while remaining humble off the pitch. He added that the legendary midfielder is one of the best players ever and posted:

"Busi [Busquets], you are the definition of how to be exceptional while remaining an ordinary guy. Rival most times, mate other times, you have always stood out for your class, vision, and quality of football, and for your humble and authentic nature."

"Football is losing one of the most brilliant midfielders I've ever played with, but you leave with the recognition and gratitude of all who have been with you and all who love this sport. Thank you for being a great player, a great teammate, and a great friend. I wish you the best for your new journey."

Sergio Ramos has faced Sergio Busquets 36 times on the pitch, all in El Clásicos, winning 12 and losing 18 times. For the national team, they have played 102 matches together, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the UEFA Euros in 2012.

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets set to retire after 2005 MLS season

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract at Inter Miami and has now revealed that he will be hanging up the boots when the deal expires this year. He took to Instagram and posted:

"I feel like it's time to say goodbye to my career as a professional soccer player. It has been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story that I always dreamed of. Soccer has gifted me unique experiences in wonderful places, with the best travel companions. Thank you to FC Barcelona, the club of my life. There, I fulfilled the dreams of my childhood of wearing the shirt I loved in hundreds of games."

"I celebrated many tales and lived unique moments at Camp Nou that I'll never forget. Thank you to the Spain National Team. It was an honor to represent it so many times and to enjoy achievements that will always remain in my heart. Thank you to Inter Miami for letting me be part of a new and growing club, where I wanted to live a new experience and contribute my part."

Sergio Busquets has played 829 club matches and 143 games for the national team in his career, lifting La Liga and Champions League trophies multiple times with Barcelona.

