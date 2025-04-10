Rivaldo predicts UEFA Champions League finalists, names team that could join Barcelona in the final

Former Barcelona midfielder Rivaldo has predicted a UEFA Champions League final between the Blaugrana and Arsenal. Both sides enjoyed comprehensive first-leg quarter-final home wins in midweek.

Ad

The Gunners put in an impressive performance against holders Real Madrid. Following a goalless first half, midfielder Declan Rice broke the deadlock with an imperious free-kick. Minutes later, the Englishman produced another moment of magic, becoming the first player to score two free-kicks in a Champions League knockout game.

Mikel Merino then applied the coup de grace to give Mikel Arteta's side a 3-0 win as Los Blancos finished with 10 men following Eduardo Camavinga receiving two yellow cards.

Ad

Trending

The next day, Barca made short work of visiting Borussia Dortmund, with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski (twice) and Lamine Yamal scoring in a 4-0 win. Sharing his thoughts about the Champions League final in Munich next month, Rivaldo said (as per AS via Barca Universal):

“I believe the final will be between Barcelona and Arsenal.”

In the two other Champions League quarter-finals, Inter Milan won 2-1 at Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain saw off Aston Villa 3-1 at home.

Ad

Barcelona could win the treble this season - Rivaldo

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

With one foot in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, Barcelona are on course for a historic third continental treble. Hansi Flick's side have a four-point lead atop La Liga with eight games left. They are also in the Copa del Rey final, where they take on arch-rivals Real Madrid in the final on April 26.

Ad

Rivaldo reckons the current squad is "close" to the legendary Pep Guardiola side that delivered the club's first treble in 2009. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner said (as per the aforementioned source):

“If it is not at the same level, it is very close. In any case, it is clear that they are not far off from reaching that standard and could end the season on a high note. This team has everything, and they are very close to winning all three competitions..

Ad

“If that happens, Barcelona will be on everyone’s lips. The players are fully united on the pitch, passing the ball fluidly… I do not see any problems there. The atmosphere is great, and the coach is selecting the best players. He has brought the group together, they are playing cohesively, and the results are coming."

The Blaugrana next take on Leganes away in the league on Saturday (April 12) before travelling to BvB three days later to conclude their Champions League quarter-final tie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More