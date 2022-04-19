×
"Rivals not enemies" "Best supporters in the world to the GOAT" - Fans react as Liverpool faithful prepare 7th-minute applause for Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo following baby son's death 

The football family unites to support Cristiano Ronaldo
The football family unites to support Cristiano Ronaldo
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 19, 2022 04:23 PM IST
News

Liverpool fans are planning a minute's applause in the seventh minute of tonight's clash against Manchester United, as a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn son, who has tragically died.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner released a statement along with partner Georgina Rodriguez to confirm the horrific news, while also announcing the birth of a baby girl.

https://t.co/vRNVCoegOW

The Reds host United at Anfield in a huge Premier League encounter as two of English football's biggest rivals are set to square off, with both sides desperate for a victory for different reasons.

However, Liverpool fans are ready to put rivalrly aside and show their support to the family in the 7th minute, with a number of fans online suggesting the applause as a mark of respect for one of their greatest adversaries.

Here are just some of the tweets ahead of the Anfield encounter:

@Cristiano All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family ❤️
@LFC @Cristiano This lad has it spot on and what we should do https://t.co/pZ31FYS3Oi
@Sporf @ManUtd @LFC Class act for CR7..This is why our fanbase is the best itw❤️
Best fans in the world❤️ twitter.com/sporf/status/1…
best supporter in the world to the GOAT twitter.com/Sporf/status/1…
YNWA twitter.com/sporf/status/1…
More than just a game. Class @lfc 🙏🏽 twitter.com/sporf/status/1…
rivals not enemies 👏🏽👏🏽 twitter.com/sporf/status/1…

According to SportBible, Ronaldo met Rodriguez during his time at Real Madrid in 2016, where she worked as a Gucci sales assistant. The couple announced they were expecting twins in October, and already have a daughter together.

Since returning to Old Trafford in August after leaving Juventus, Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in 34 appearances, making him the Red Devils' top scorer this season.

Liverpool and Manchester United set for huge clash

The Portuguese forward once again rescued Ralf Ragnick's side in their previous league encounter, as he scored a hat-trick to secure a 3-2 win over bottom side Norwich to keep the Red Devils in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

United lie in fifth place, just three points behind Tottenham and level on points with Arsenal, as both north London clubs lost to mid-table opposition at the weekend.

Ragnick confirmed in his pre-match press conference (via The MEN) that United will be without Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Fred for the trip to their great rivals, with the trio all missing the Norwich clash. Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are also missing with longer-term injuries.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will go top of the league if they can win the North West derby, with title rivals Manchester City not playing until the day after.

Jurgen Klopp's side are on an incredible run of form, having not lost in the Premier League in 2022. The Reds are looking to continue their seemingly unstoppable momentum following their FA Cup semi-final victory over City last time out.

Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano 💔Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time. twitter.com/cristiano/stat…

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

