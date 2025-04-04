"RIYADH IS YELLOW AND BLUE!" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over rivals Al-Hilal

Following Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (April 4), Cristiano Ronaldo made a social media post. Stefano Pioli's men were in their finest form as they registered their first Riyadh derby win in the two sides' last seven meetings.
During the game, the Knights of Najd were the first to open the scoring through Ali Alhassan in the first half's added time (45+4’). The midfielder connected with a short corner from Marcelo Brozovic and curled his shot into the top-right corner.
Ronaldo (47’) doubled Al-Nassr’s lead as he placed his shot into the bottom-left corner after received a remarkable pass from Sadio Mane. However, Ali Al-Bulaihi (62’) directed his header into the net following a cross from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and this reduced Al-Hilal’s deficit.
In the 83rd minute, Al Hilal’s Moteb Al-Harbi was penalized for touching the ball with his hand in the penalty box. Five minutes later (88'), Ronaldo converted his spot-kick and this made the final scoreline 3-1.
In the game's aftermath, Ronaldo celebrated his side's win on X, writing:
"RIYADH IS YELLOW AND BLUE!."
The Knights of Najd have now registered 54 points from 26 Saudi Pro League games this season and are ranked third in the standings. They are three points behind second-placed Al-Hilal in the rankings and seven points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.
How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal?
The Portuguese icon was one of the masterminds behind his side's win in the Riyadh derby against Al-Hilal. He also scored a brace that made it difficult for Al-Hilal to salvage anything from the game.
In his stint, Ronaldo maintained a passing accuracy of 74% (14/19). He delivered two key passes, registered three shots on target, and created one big chance, earning him a rating of 8.8/10 (via Sofascore).
The 40-year-old has now bagged 21 goals and three assists in 25 Saudi Pro League games this season. He's also the league's top scorer in 2024-25 and gearing up to win the Golden Boot ahead of Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema.
Al-Nassr will take on Al-Riyadh in their next league game on April 12 at the King Saud University stadium.