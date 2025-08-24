"Road to 15th position", "What is Amorim smoking" - Manchester United fans furious after starting XI vs Fulham is out

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) are furious as Ruben Amorim has decided not to include Benjamin Sesko in his starting XI against Fulham. They believe that the manager is making a mistake by not playing the new signing up front.

The Red Devils signed Sesko earlier this summer, and he made his Premier League debut in the 1-0 loss to Arsenal. He came off the bench in the game, and is now expected to do the same today against Fulham.

Fans online are not pleased with the decision and believe that he should have been in the starting XI. Here are the best reactions:

Cyrus🎩 @0x_cyrus_ Still no Sesko start? Joke.

"Now we are back to watching the default Manchester United we saw last season, road to 15th position loading." said one fan who was not pleased.

"Really don’t like not having a actual striker up front" added another.

"What is Amorim smoking mate?? Why buy a striker and bench him??" questioned a fan who was not impressed with the team.

"What no Sesko again 😭😭😭" said another.

"Amorim out, why is sesko benched", expressed one fan who was done with the manager.

However, Amorim spoke to the media minutes after announcing the starting XI and said that Sesko was not yet ready to start games. He highlighted that the striker has been with the club for less than two weeks and needs time to catch up to the same level as the other players.

Benjamon Sesko is impressing in training, admits Manchester United manager

Ruben Amorim spoke to the media earlier this week and admitted that Benjamin Sesko was impressing in training. The Manchester United manager added that the striker is one of the best around and said:

"When you are at a club like this you want the best players, but you also have to think about the future. I like to watch players on video and gather all the information, but I felt that Sesko was even better than I had thought. I have to be careful. Sesko will be our striker for many years, so we have to get it into his head, let him land and enjoy the day."

When quizzed about the plans at the club, he said:

"Success means winning titles, but we don't know if we'll get there. We're not in a position where we can say we're fighting for the league. We have to take small steps and prepare every game like a final. Everyone knows what the goal is. Not for this season, but in three years we will win the Premier League."

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, following the appointment of Amorim in November.

