“Robbed again”, “Would have been nice” – Liverpool fans fume at Jurgen Klopp for refusing to start 24-year-old against Bournemouth

Liverpool fans are fuming after Jurgen Klopp decided to omit Darwin Nunez from the starting XI to face Bournemouth today (August 19).

Klopp's side are set to take on the Cherries at Anfield in their second Premier League game of the season. The Reds drew 1-1 against Chelsea away last week in a below-par performance.

Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged starting XI. Alisson Becker starts in goal while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson make up the back four.

The midfield consists of Alexis Mac Allister being deployed as the makeshift central defensive midfielder while Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo start ahead of him.

The forward trio of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah complete the starting XI. New singing Wataru Endo also makes the bench, as does the returning Stefan Bajcetic. Curtis Jones misses out due to a small ankle knock.

Liverpool fans aren't pleased with Darwin Nunez being excluded from the side as the Uruguay international was in stellar form during pre-season, scoring four goals. He also looked threatening during his cameo as a substitute against Chelsea last week and was unlucky not to find the winner at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds will be favorites heading into the clash against Bournemouth. They have won five of their last six home games against the Cherries, including an impressive 9-0 victory last season.

New signing Wataru Endo explains how Jurgen Klopp influenced his decision to join Liverpool

Former VfB Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo recently stated that Liverpool manager Klopp was a big part of why he decided to join the Reds.

The Merseysiders secured their third, and arguably most important signing of the summer yesterday (August 18), bringing in Wataru Endo for £16 million on a long-term contract.

Endo is an experienced central defensive midfielder, who also captains the Japan national team. He impressed for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 40 appearances across competitions. He can also be deployed as a center-back.

The midfielder explained how Klopp's managerial reign with Borussia Dortmund helped him make the decision to join the Reds and (via 90min):

"I'm very happy to work with him because when I became a football player I often watched Dortmund games when he was there and Shinji [Kagawa] was also there. I think my ex-teammate must be happy. And, of course, I'm very happy to work with him."

Klopp finally has a true No. 6 to work with and the 30-year-old could be an integral part of Liverpool's season. He could make his club debut against Bournemouth later today.