Robbie Fowler urges Liverpool to sign Premier League star who 'reminds' him of Sadio Mane

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has urged his former club to sign Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. He has likened the Swedish striker to former Reds star Sadio Mane.

Isak was in stellar form during the 2023-24 campaign that concluded last Sunday (19 May). He scored 25 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies this term.

While he has primarily been linked with Arsenal, who are in the market for a striker this summer, Fowler has suggested that Liverpool should go for the Sweden international. He also named Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins as a great potential signing. Fowler told Crypto Casino LTD:

“There are two players I would genuinely like to see at the club; Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak. I think Watkins has just signed a new deal, but I’ve got a lot of time for him and I think he is brilliant. Isak, for me, reminds me of Sadio Mané as well. I don’t want to put things in people’s heads, but I think he would be a good fit as well."

“There’s a bit of a Sadio Mané headache still at Liverpool and I can see a bit of Mané in Isak, in all honesty.”

Sadio Mane formed a dangerous attacking trio with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah at Anfield, playing an instrumental role in Jurgen Klopp's Champions League and Premier League success.

"He has not played well since January" - Robbie Fowler makes bold claims about Liverpool superstar

Robbie Fowler believes Mohamed Salah has not played well for the Reds in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign. However, he admitted that the Merseysiders have to keep him this summer given his contributions to Liverpool's success in recent years.

Salah has continued to display excellent goal-scoring form this season. The Egypt international has scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions for his side this term.

There has been speculation over his future this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. He has been the subject of interest from the Middle East as well.

However, Fowler insists that Liverpool must retain their prized winger, despite what he feels was a drop-off in form after his hamstring injury in January. He said:

"You cannot argue about what Mo (Salah) has done for Liverpool over the years. As with every football club, there are ifs and buts, but we have to remember that he has been injured for pretty much the first time in his career here and that has played a large part in people’s opinions on his future."

"For me, he has not played well since January, but he’s still scored goals. For me, you have got to keep him, but there will be a point where he has to go. But that is the same for a lot of the players at the club currently and that happens in football."

“Personally, I want him to stay and I want him to be successful because if he plays to his best then he is world class and he can help the club win trophies. If he can return to being the player that we know he can, it’s an easy decision.”