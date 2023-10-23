Robbie Savage lauds three unlikely Manchester United heroes who have helped Erik ten Hag 'find a way' amid difficult period

Robbie Savage has hailed Manchester United trio Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans who have helped ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Maguire and McTominay's futures were in doubt during the summer amid interest from West Ham United. The Hammers failed to secure deals for the duo despite making £30 million bids, per The Athletic.

The duo have since been key players for Manchester United this season, excellent in a 2-1 win against Sheffield United (October 21). McTominay scored in the victory at Brammall Lane while Maguire was man of the match, winning five of seven aerial duels and blocking three shots.

Savage has talked up their contributions for the Red Devils this season following a summer of uncertainties over their futures. He alluded to McTominay's last-gasp brace in a 2-1 win against Brentford, telling Football365:

"Obviously we know how much it means to academy players at Manchester United to wear that shirt. Scott McTominay’s performance when he came on against Brentford was fantastic, got the two goals. What Scott McTominay has added to that Manchester United midfield is a bit of dynamism and aggression."

Savage then praised Maguire and Evans, with the latter rejoining the Red Devils as a free agent in the summer. He's been filling in for the injured Lisandro Martinez and he provided an exquisite assist for Bruno Fernandes' winner in a 1-0 win against Burnley:

"In the last two games who’d have thought that Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire would be the centre-half pairing that wins two games in a row for Manchester United. It’s quite remarkable, Jonny Evans has had a huge influence."

He added:

"It’s hard to believe that Harry Maguire, with all his England caps, captain of Manchester United previously, has still got a point to prove to some."

Pressure has been growing on Ten Hag recently amid his side's shaky start to the season. They sit eighth in the league, with five wins and four defeats in nine games.

Savage highlighted how the Dutch coach has found a way to win recently despite somewhat of an underperforming Manchester United side:

"They’ve got to look to continue to get better, they’ve got to look to find a way. And what he’s done Ten Hag you’ve got to say in the last two games is he’s found a way because there was huge pressure on him."

The Red Devils are next in action against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 24). They sit bottom of Group A with two losses at the start of their European campaign.

Diogo Dalot wants Manchester United's winning run to continue

Diogo Dalot urges his side to keep the momentum going.

Manchester United have now won two games in a row by beating Brentford and Sheffield United. It's been a difficult start to the campaign but the Red Devils may just be turning a corner.

Diogo Dalot spoke of his side's confidence improving with each win ahead of the Copenhagen clash. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think every game for us is an opportunity to show we can build confidence and momentum. When you win, it's easier to get that confidence and when you don't play how you want to, you have to find a way to win. We've shown that quality and we need to use these wins for momentum."

Dalot scored a stunning winner in the 2-1 win against Sheffield United. The Portuguese right-back has been a mainstay in Ten Hag's side this season.