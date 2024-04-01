Robbie Savage makes emphatic prediction for Arsenal vs Luton Town

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage made a resounding winning prediction for Arsenal ahead of their game against Luton Town in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 3. The Gunners are second in the league while Luton are struggling in 18th place.

Savage gave his take on the upcoming game at the Emirates Stadium, saying (via Planet Sports):

"Arsenal take on Luton. The Hatters have conceded the most goals away from home in the Premier League this season. Arsenal stopped Man City from scoring at the Etihad for the first time since Crystal Palace 57 games ago."

He added:

"Arsenal have done remarkably well, some great components defensively. They’ll stop Luton scoring. Luton have conceded the most away goals in the Premier League so I’m going with a 4-0 Arsenal win."

Arsenal are coming off a 0-0 draw against defending champions and third-placed team Manchester City at the Etihad. Luton are in the relegation zone with 22 points after 30 games. Their last match ended in a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ian Wright believes Gabriel Martinelli could have won Arsenal the game against Manchester City had the Brazilian started

In a surprise move, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to bench Gabriel Martinelli and started Gabriel Jesus on the left flank with Kai Havertz starting upfront against City. The decision proved futile in the end as the Gunners could not break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw against City.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright gave his take on the decision on Wrighty's House (via The Boot Room), saying:

“Today was just fantastic in the way that we all stayed very disciplined with what we’re doing. Can I be honest? If Martinelli’s playing that game, I think we win that game."

He added:

“I genuinely do, because some of the times, we were playing so deep and I was thinking, okay, we’ve got Saka all the way back, Jesus was all the way back there, I’m thinking okay they’re doing that job to make sure that they stifle everywhere that they try to come in."

Martinelli has registered eight goals and five assists in 33 games this season, with Havertz recording nine goals and three assists in 40 matches for the Gunners.

Poll : Will Kai Havertz score for Arsenal vs Luton Town? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion