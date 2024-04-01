Robbie Savage makes his prediction as Premier League leaders Liverpool face Sheffield United

Former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage has shared his prediction for Liverpool's Premier League game with Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday (April 4).

Jurgen Klopp's side surged two points clear at the top after a come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. After Danny Welbeck had provided the visitors a second-minute lead, the Reds turned the game on its head with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah strikes.

The win - coupled with erstwhile leaders Arsenal drawing goalless at Manchester City - put the Reds into the lead as they eye their second league title in five years. Since a 3-1 league loss at the Gunners, Klopp's side are unbeaten in six outings in the competition, winning five.

Contrast that with Sheffield - who are rock-bottom after 29 games - seven points away from safety. They are winless in five league outings, losing six. Considering the contrasting forms of both teams, Savage predicts a convincing win for the Reds:

"Liverpool take on Sheffield United – the second best attack in the Premier League against the worst defence," he wrote for Planet Sport.

"I can’t see anything other than a Liverpool win. Salah to get on the scoresheet again. I’m going to go with a comfortable 4-0 victory to Liverpool."

Klopp's side won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Sheffield in December.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: A few tidbits

Liverpool have a dominant recent record against Sheffield United, winning the last six league meetings, scoring 13 goals and letting in just one.

Chris Wilder's side's only league win at Anfield (2-1) in their last 12 trips came in April 1994, losing 10. Sheffield would take some confidence from their recent away form in the league, though, garnering four points in three games.

The last league meeting between the two teams at Anfield ended 2-1 in favour of the Reds in October 2020, shortly after they won their maiden league title in the Premier League era.

