Robbie Savage makes shock prediction for PL fixture between Burnley and Manchester United

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage forecasts further trouble for Manchester United ahead of their fixture against Burnley. Speaking to TEAMtalk, the Welshman pointed out the poor recent defensive performances of the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's side have lost their last three games against Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Bayern Munich. They have conceded at least three in all of those games, with the defence becoming a major cause of concern for the Dutchman.

Savage said:

"I think Manchester United defensively right now are really poor considering they’ve conceded three or more goals in three consecutive games. People will argue that it’s against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Brighton."

He continued:

"Is it a good time to play Burnley? Burnley got a point on the road against Nottingham Forest. I think they’ll get something against Manchester United."

Savage added:

"Are United playing well? I’m not so sure they are. I think Burnley will see this as a good time to play Manchester United. I’m going to go with a Burnley – believe it or not – win."

Newly promoted Burnley endured a difficult start to their campaign, with three losses on the trot to Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. They finally got on the board last week with a draw against Nottingham Forest.

United will be hopeful of bouncing back and getting over a poor start in the Premier League. The Red Devils currently find themselves 13th in the table, with just six points from their first five games.

Erik ten Hag remains defiant despite Manchester United drop in form

Manchester United manager assured fans that the club would continue to remain committed in the midst of a poor run. Speaking ahead of the side's Premier League fixture against Burnley, the Dutchman stated that the team remained together.

He said:

"I know it's not always going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together. That's what we're doing. In the dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight."

They will look to get back to winning ways against Vincent Kompany's newly-promoted Burnley side. The Clarets managed to secure their first points of the season last week after beginning the campaign with three straight defeats.