Robbie Savage makes surprise prediction for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Robbie Savage has predicted Nottingham Forest to defeat Manchester United 2-1 in their Premier League fixture at City Ground on Saturday, December 30.

The Red Devils have struggled for form this season and have already been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup. They have won 10 games, drawn one, and lost eight in the Premier League. They are seventh in the league table with 31 points from 19 games, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United produced a stellar comeback to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford on Tuesday. But they've been incredibly shaky in recent weeks, winning just two out of their last five league games. They next face Nottingham Forest who are also currently struggling in 16th place.

Despite the 14-point gap between both clubs, Savage has backed Forest to claim all three points. He wrote (as per Planet Sport):

"Both teams on the back of terrific wins. Nottingham Forest with Wood’s hat-trick at Newcastle and Manchester United with a comeback against Aston Villa. Hojlund with his first Premier League goal."

He added:

"Manchester United’s record against Nottingham Forest is brilliant, they’ve won their last 11 meetings with an aggregate score of 17-1. But I just think, the momentum with Nottingham Forest being at home, I’m going to go with Forest 2-1 win."

Savage's Prediction: 2-1

Nuno Espirito Santo admits he's a big fan of Manchester United midfielder

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted he admires Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes. He also believes his side will have to be at the top of their game defensively to compete against the Red Devils.

Fernandes has been in good form this season, having scored five goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. The Manchester United skipper has also created 100 chances from open play in 2023, second only to Mesut Ozil's 105 in the Premier League era.

Santo praised Fernandes and acknowledged United's threat, saying (via United in Focus):

“We have to compete very well and improve defensively – especially in terms of defending our own box. I think we did well (against Newcastle). But I think we have to be very careful because they have threats all over the pitch."

He continued:

“United are a big club, with fantastic players. We know it will be hard and we saw how they came back from behind (against Aston Villa) and how they changed the game. So we expect a very, very difficult game."

“I have a big admiration for Bruno Fernandes. He’s a big player. We have to take care of all of them. They’re so good. But we are at the City Ground and coming back off a good game. What we want is to compete well and give it a go.”

Nottingham Forest come into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Boxing Day.