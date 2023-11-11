Robbie Savage predicts the scoreline for Arsenal vs Burnley and makes huge relegation claim 

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted Arsenal to cruise past Burnley in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, November 11. He also reckons Vincent Kompany's side may be relegated this season after their disastrous start to the campaign.

Arsenal have made a decent start to their Premier League season and are currently fourth in the standings with 24 points from 11 games, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last weekend and will be aiming to get back to winning ways against a struggling Burnley side. The Clarets are 19th with just four points and could potentially emerge from this weekend at the bottom, should Sheffield United get a positive result.

Despite the thoughts of relegation looming over their heads, Burnley have a decent record against the Gunners in decent times. They have lost just one out of their last five games against the north London outfit, winning one and drawing three.

Savage made his prediction, writing (via Football365):

"Burnley have actually got a decent record against Arsenal. The Gunners have only won one of their last five meetings against Burnley which is quite remarkable. But they are on the back of a good win in Europe. Burnley are really really struggling in the Premier League, I think they’re going down."

Savage's Prediction: 3-0

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addresses Eddie Nketiah not being selected for England

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently admitted he didn't know why Eddie Nketiah was dropped from England's squad for the final two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers during the upcoming international break.

The Three Lions will play Malta on November 17 before taking on North Macedonia four days later. Despite earning his maiden cap last month, Nketiah has been snubbed from the final squad, with Gareth Southgate calling up Newcastle's Callum Wilson instead.

When quizzed about Nketiah's exclusion during the Burnley pre-match press conference, Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"Well, I don’t know the real reason. That’s a question for Gareth. I know how important for him it is to be in the national team and how much he enjoys being there in the last few experiences. That’s a decision that’s not in my hands."

Nketiah has had a decent season so far for the Gunners, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions.