Robbie Savage sends Cristiano Ronaldo advice to Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo will continue under the guidance of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, after the Portuguese forward failed to leave Old Trafford in the summer. The 37-year-old has notably been on the fringes of the first team, only coming on as a substitute in recent games.

However, Ronaldo might be given a starting lineup slot against Arsenal if Ten Hag listens to advice from Robbie Savage.

The former Wales international played for four Premier League clubs during his career. He explained his view on how Ten Hag needs to play Ronaldo to get a result against Arsenal. Writing in his Mirror column, Savage said:

"For me, this is a game where you play your big players, so if I was Erik ten Hag, I would start Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro. Ronaldo's impact, when he came on in United's 1-0 win at Leicester, was fantastic, and he will want to start against Arsenal. Casemiro brings authority and composure, and United will need that against Arsenal, who are flying high."

The midfielder, who retired with Brighton & Hove Albion back in 2009, further noted that there is a major possibility of Manchester United and Arsenal competing for the top-four:

"When I did my predictions for the season, I had Arsenal fifth and United sixth. But you would say, the way Arsenal have started and the way United have played their last three games, both will be convinced they can get back into the top-four and the Champions League."

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo struggles for playing time

The Portuguese maestro will rue the start to his second season as an Old Trafford returnee, since he has been unable to convince Erik ten Hag for a starting slot. He was notably benched for the first game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion, although he was substituted in before the hour mark.

While he did start in their second game, which saw Manchester United succumb to a 4-0 loss against Brentford, he has been benched ever since. Consecutive games against Liverpool, Southampton, and Leicester City have seen Ronaldo start from the bench, with the Red Devils winning all three without his contribution.

The legendary forward has been unable to convince the new manager to put him in the starting lineup once more. With the Red Devils now enjoying a winning streak without Ronaldo's services, it is uncertain if Ten Hag will take Robbie Savage's advice.

