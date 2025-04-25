Robert Lewandowski among 2 Barcelona stars who will miss Copa del Rey final vs Real Madrid with injury as Hansi Flick announces squad

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set to miss the Copa del Rey final alongside defender Alejandro Balde after the squad for the game was revealed. La Blaugrana will hope to take a huge step towards claiming the treble this season when they face Real Madrid in the final of the domestic cup in Seville on Saturday.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has named his squad for the Copa del Rey final and will be without his starting left-back and top scorer for the game. Lewandowski and Balde miss out after picking up injuries in recent weeks, leaving their side light in defence and attack.

The scorer of 40 goals across all competitions this season for La Blaugrana, Robert Lewandowski suffered a muscle injury in his side's 4-3 win over Celta Vigo last week. The 36-year-old is expected to be out of action for about three weeks, and will likely miss the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.

Alejandro Balde picked up a hamstring injury in his side's meeting with Leganes earlier this month and is closer to action than Lewandowski. The 21-year-old hopes to return for the Champions League game against Inter Milan next week, with the Copa del Rey final coming too early for him.

Barcelona boss Flick will likely turn to Ferran Torres to play a central role against Real Madrid in Lewandowski's absence. He will also have one of Gerard Martin or Hector Fort start at left-back against Los Blancos on Saturday.

Barcelona captain named in squad for Copa del Rey final

Barcelona captain and goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been included in his side's squad for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. The Germany international is back to full fitness after spending six months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Ter Stegen suffered a serious knee injury in a game against Villarreal back in October which left him needing surgery. The 32-year-old was expected to be out for the remainder of the season, leading the club to sign Wojciech Szczesny as his emergency replacement.

The medical staff of Barcelona have green-lit a return to action for Ter Stegen, leading Hansi Flick to include the former Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper in the squad to face Real Madrid. He is not expected to add to his seven appearances for the club this season on Saturday, but will hope to play a part before the end of the campaign.

