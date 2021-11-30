"Robert Lewandowski would have deserved the Ballon d'Or" - Oliver Kahn congratulates Lionel Messi, but believes Bayern Munich striker has been 'absolutely outstanding' for years

Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn believes that Robert Lewandowski should have won the 2021 Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi. The Pole finished behind the Argentine in the race for the biggest individual prize in football, as Messi claimed his record-extending 7th award.

Oliver Kahn took to Twitter to praise Lewandowski for his efforts, while also congratulating Lionel Messi on winning the Ballon d'Or. He wrote:

"In addition to being named striker of the year, @lewy_official [Robert Lewandowski] would have deserved #BallonDor as well, because he has been doing absolutely outstanding every day for years. Congratulations to Lionel #Messi!"

"Even without the Golden Ball, Lewy has long since made it to Olympus, the greatest in world football. I am excited to see which records he will set with our club in the future. He will be a candidate again next year," added Kahn.

Oliver Kahn @OliverKahn



#WeiterImmerWeiter #MiaSanMia Auch ohne den Goldenen Ball ist Lewy im Olymp der Größten des Weltfußballs längst angekommen. Ich bin gespannt, welche Rekorde er mit unserem Club in der Zukunft noch aufstellen wird. Er wird auch im nächsten Jahr wieder ein Kandidat sein. 👏🔴⚪ Auch ohne den Goldenen Ball ist Lewy im Olymp der Größten des Weltfußballs längst angekommen. Ich bin gespannt, welche Rekorde er mit unserem Club in der Zukunft noch aufstellen wird. Er wird auch im nächsten Jahr wieder ein Kandidat sein. 👏🔴⚪#WeiterImmerWeiter #MiaSanMia

Lewandowski was named the inaugural Striker of the Year for his exploits as he finished as the top scorer in the world for both club and country. The Pole seemed to be the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or for the longest time. However, Lionel Messi's success with Argentina in the Copa America helped the forward clinchthe award.

"It's been a real honour to compete with him" - Lionel Messi on Ballon d'Or race against Lewandowski

Lewandowski received the Striker of the Year award for his exploits with Bayern Munich and Poland

Lionel Messi also acknowledged Lewandowski's achievements over the past year and how he believed the Pole should have won the Ballon d'Or in 2020. The Argentine said in his acceptance speech:

"I'd like to mention Robert. It's been a real honour to compete with him. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d'Or, you deserve it."

Lewandowski has scored 64 goals for club and country over the past year and was the undisputed favourite to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA decided not to hold the award ceremony, which meant the Pole missed out on the opportunity.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal