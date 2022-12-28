Robert Lewandowski names 2 Barcelona stars when asked about his 'best friend in football'

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has named Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as two of his closest friends in football.

De Jong, 25, has been a crucial cog in the Blaugrana's midfield since arriving from Ajax in a deal worth up to €86 million in 2019. He has helped his side lift the 2020-21 Copa del Rey trophy, scoring 15 goals and contributing 19 assists in 157 overall matches in the process.

Ter Stegen, on the other hand, has been the Catalan giants' first-team goalkeeper in the past six campaigns. He arrived at the club from Borussia Monchengladbach for €12 million in 2014. He has since registered 140 clean sheets in 346 appearances across all competitions for his side. He has also won a total of 14 trophies during his fruitful stint.

During a conversation with Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski was queried about his best friend in the sport. He replied with a smile:

"My best friend in football? I have a good connection with all the Barça youngsters. I also have a good connection with Ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong."

Lewandowski, 34, has been a sensation at Camp Nou since joining the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich for an initial €45 million earlier this summer. Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced break, the 138-cap Poland international netted 18 goals and registered four assists in 19 games across all competitions.

He is next set to return to action for Barcelona in their La Liga home clash against rivals Espanyol on Saturday (December 31).

Robert Lewandowski tips Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to win 2023 Ballon d'Or

Speaking to 90min, Lewandowski predicted that Barcelona icon and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi could lift a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award in 2023. He said:

"There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club, but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season, and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved, which means everything to him. He now can enjoy it."

Messi, 35, etched his name among the greatest players to have graced the sport by guiding Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup triumph earlier this month. He registered seven goals and three assists in seven matches, bagging the Golden Ball award in the process.

Operating in a creative role for PSG this season, he has scored 12 goals and laid out 14 assists in 19 overall appearances so far.

