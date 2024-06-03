Robert Lewandowski provides blunt response to Fenerbache transfer links, makes interesting retirement claim

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has responded to transfer claims linking him with a move to Fenerbahce. The Polish icon turns 36 this August and could be on the move this summer given his age, managerial changes, and the club's constant need to balance the books.

When asked if he would make a move to Turkish Super League side Fenerbahce this summer, the striker said (via SPORT):

"Move to Fenerbahce? Fenerbahce has not contacted me. I don't know anything about it."

Lewandowski went on to clarify his future in the sport when asked about potentially following Toni Kroos' example and retiring, saying:

"My heart will tell me that moment. Before making a decision, I must first feel something. I don't know when it will happen, it's difficult to determine it by myself. I need to hear my decision to be sure of it and now I don't have it.

"Physically, I feel very good and that means I can't think about retirement. Maybe Toni Kroos felt that moment, but it's not my case. I'm realizing that the hard work I've done and I'm still doing is paying off."

The Barcelona striker will now focus on leading his country at the Euro 2024 in Germany. In what could be his final international competition, Lewandowski will hope he can do his nation proud this summer.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's agent says he is committed to staying despite rumors

The agent of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has rubbished claims that the Polish international could be on his way out of the club this summer. The former Bayern Munich forward has two years left on his four-year deal and has no intention of leaving, according to his agent.

Speaking to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk, Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi rubbished rumors of a move, saying:

"This is nonsense, He wants to play one more year in Catalonia. He has signed a contract for four years. It will depend on his performances in the 2024-2025 season and includes a clause that provides for the possibility of termination of the contract if Lewy does not play 55 percent of the minutes."

The prolific striker joined Blaugrana two years ago for a reported fee of £42 million and played a vital role as Xavi led the team to La Liga glory. He has remained one of the team's best performers since he arrived, bagging 59 goals in 95 appearances for the Catalan giants.