Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he would remain at Barcelona next term despite exit rumors. The Polish star also claimed that Hansi Flick-led Blaugrana will perform better than they did in the 2024-25 campaign.
During a recent discussion with BILD, Lewandowski disclosed that he had no plans of leaving the Camp Nou side. He said (via Football Espana):
“I’ve won more than 30 titles in my career. But I’m ready for more, It’s not an issue for me. I’ll stay next season. Right now, all I have on my mind is Barcelona. Our team will be even better next season.”
Towards the midpoint of the 2024-25 term, rumors started emerging that Barcelona could replace Lewandowski as their target man. Several sources also hinted that Viktor Gyökeres was his predicted replacement in Barca's frontline.
Despite these speculations, Lewandowski has cleared the air, having revealed that he would remain at Barca. At age 36, the Polish international has not slowed down in delivering goals for Flick's side.
Last term, Lewandowski racked up 42 goals and three assists in 52 games across competitions. When compared to several players linked with Barca, Lewandowski's attacking numbers are right up there.
Barcelona could also trigger an option of a further year extension in his contract with the club, which expires in June 2026. However, Barcelona could also be preparing to sign a long-term replacement for Lewandowski in the coming seasons.
"We’re not looking for that position” - Barcelona's sporting director on the signing of a striker
Deco has revealed that Barca are not looking to sign a number nine this summer. He also said that Robert Lewandowski remains their striker despite links with Viktor Gyökeres.
Speaking in an interview with A Bola, Deco said (via Barca Blaugranes):
“I’m not going to talk about the transfer market here, because it’s not the right time. I came to talk about something else.”
He added:
“He’s a great player, who has scored a lot of goals in recent years at Sporting, but at the moment we’re not looking for that position. We already have Lewandowski to play at number 9, so it’s not a position we’re looking for.”
Last term, Gyökeres delivered 54 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances across competitions for Sporting CP. This improved his popularity across Europe and reportedly drew the attention of several clubs, including Barca.