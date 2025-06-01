Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he would remain at Barcelona next term despite exit rumors. The Polish star also claimed that Hansi Flick-led Blaugrana will perform better than they did in the 2024-25 campaign.

Ad

During a recent discussion with BILD, Lewandowski disclosed that he had no plans of leaving the Camp Nou side. He said (via Football Espana):

“I’ve won more than 30 titles in my career. But I’m ready for more, It’s not an issue for me. I’ll stay next season. Right now, all I have on my mind is Barcelona. Our team will be even better next season.”

Ad

Trending

Towards the midpoint of the 2024-25 term, rumors started emerging that Barcelona could replace Lewandowski as their target man. Several sources also hinted that Viktor Gyökeres was his predicted replacement in Barca's frontline.

Despite these speculations, Lewandowski has cleared the air, having revealed that he would remain at Barca. At age 36, the Polish international has not slowed down in delivering goals for Flick's side.

Last term, Lewandowski racked up 42 goals and three assists in 52 games across competitions. When compared to several players linked with Barca, Lewandowski's attacking numbers are right up there.

Ad

Barcelona could also trigger an option of a further year extension in his contract with the club, which expires in June 2026. However, Barcelona could also be preparing to sign a long-term replacement for Lewandowski in the coming seasons.

"We’re not looking for that position” - Barcelona's sporting director on the signing of a striker

UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16, Quarter-finals And Semi-finals Draw - Source: Getty

Deco has revealed that Barca are not looking to sign a number nine this summer. He also said that Robert Lewandowski remains their striker despite links with Viktor Gyökeres.

Ad

Speaking in an interview with A Bola, Deco said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m not going to talk about the transfer market here, because it’s not the right time. I came to talk about something else.”

He added:

“He’s a great player, who has scored a lot of goals in recent years at Sporting, but at the moment we’re not looking for that position. We already have Lewandowski to play at number 9, so it’s not a position we’re looking for.”

Last term, Gyökeres delivered 54 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances across competitions for Sporting CP. This improved his popularity across Europe and reportedly drew the attention of several clubs, including Barca.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More