"Robert Lewandowski has received communication from Barcelona of their new proposal to Bayern" - Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update about star striker's transfer to Barca 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has been made aware of Barcelona’s latest offer for him. As per the reputed journalist, Barca are prepared to pay Bayern €40 million guaranteed plus add-ons for the star striker.

With his contract set to expire in June 2023, Lewandowski’s future in Bavaria remains in the air. The former Borussia Dortmund man has declared that he will “for sure” not extend his contract with the Bundesliga holders (via Fabrizio Romano).

Barcelona are the only club he is waiting for and he reportedly has a three-year verbal agreement with them.

Barcelona have been trying to sign the 34-year-old for a while now, gradually increasing their offers. As per Romano, their latest offer stands at €40 million and Lewandowski has already been made aware of it. Providing an update on the saga, Romano tweeted:

“Robert Lewandowski has received communication from Barcelona of their new proposal to Bayern: €40m guaranteed plus add-ons.”

The Italian also disclosed that Lewandowski had every intention of waiting for the Blaugrana, courtesy of the great relationship between his agent Pini Zahavi and Barca president Joan Laporta.

He added:

“Lewandowski has confirmed his intention to wait again for Barça, also thanks to the relationships between his agent and Laporta.”

Barcelona could make headway with their latest offer for Robert Lewandowski

The Catalonian outfit have been pushing to sign the player for a while now, but so far, Bayern Munich have remained rigid and unwilling to negotiate for their star.

However, considering the Pole would be free to leave as a free agent next summer, Bayern could eventually accept a respectable offer. Barca’s latest bid, which supposedly guarantees €40million in transfer fees, could be the one to make Bayern sit up and take notice.

The Polish skipper has expressed his desire to leave Bayern, and keeping him against his wishes is not a good look for a club of their stature. By forcing him to honor his contract, they also run the risk of disrupting the dressing room atmosphere.

Bayern would be wise to let their striker leave for the right offer. Considering that the veteran forward is currently valued at €45 million (via Transfermarkt), Barca’s current offer could prove to be too lucrative for the Germans to ignore.

