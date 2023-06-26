Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski was spotted spending family time with wife Anna Lewandowska in the Saint Joan festival. The Polish striker is enjoying his downtime after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Barca tweeted a photo of the couple enjoying themselves. Lewandowski was seen rocking a casual outfit in the festival.

Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer. He has since been the leader of Barca's attack.

The Pole scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 games across competitions and helped Barca win their first La Liga title in four years. The 34-year-old is now refreshing before the start of the next season.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski's wife had offer to become MMA fighter

While Robert Lewandowski is a superstar striker, his wife Anna Lewandowska is an elite athlete in her own right. She's a karateka and won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Championships.

Lewandowska has won 38 titles in her impressive professional career. She now works as a fitness influencer. The Barcelona striker's wife recently said that she had an offer to fight in Polish MMA organzation, KSW. She told the WojewodzkiKedzierski podcast:

"I told Robert that if I weren't his wife, I would probably participate in something like this.

"I had a coffee with Slawomir Peszko, the owner of KSW, and he told me to try something new. After calculating that it was two years of preparation, I told him that I wanted to discuss it with my husband first."

KSW is a well known MMA organization based out of Warsaw. The promotion has produced some of the best home grown Polish mixed martial artists recently. The likes of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and current lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot are among the top names to have come out of the organization.

