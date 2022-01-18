Robert Lewandowski wins The Best FIFA Men's Player award ahead of Lionel Messi and Mo Salah

The Best FIFA Football Awards show took place earlier today in Zurich as some of the sport's best players were recognized for their achievements over the past year.

People around the world tuned in to see who would win The Best FIFA Men's Player of the year. The nominees included PSG superstar Lionel Messi, Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah.

Lionel Messi finished the 2020-21 season with 38 goals and 14 assists across 47 appearances for Barcelona, winning the La Liga Golden Boot along the way. The Argentine superstar also won the Copa del Rey as well as the Copa America with Argentina, while also being named the competition's top scorer and best player. Messi also won his 7th Ballon d'Or award for his achievements over the last season and is currently the favourite to take home the award.

Robert Lewandowski had a record-breaking year with Bayern Munich. The Pole scored 48 goals in 40 games across all competitions, including 41 in the league, to break Gerd Muller's Bundesliga goal-scoring record in a single season. The striker was also a huge part of Bayern winning their unprecedented 30th league title.

Mohamed Salah did not have a particularly successful year with Liverpool but the Egyptian stood out as one of the best players in the sport. The winger scored 31 goals across 51 appearances for the Reds during the 2020-21 season, and helped Jurgen Klopp's side finish 3rd in the Premier League despite being plagued by a plethora of injuries during the season.

The trio's contributions for their respective clubs and countries truly showed that they deserved their nominations for The Best FIFA Men's Player of the year award. However, Robert Lewandowski deservedly won the award for an unbelievable year with Bayern Munich.

Here are all the winners from The Best FIFA Football Awards:

The Best FIFA Lifetime Achievement Award: Christine Sinclair (Canada and Portland Thorns FC)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper Award: Christiane Endler (Chile and Olympique Lyon)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award: Edouard Mendy (Senegal and Chelsea)

The Best FIFA Puskas Award: Erik Lamela (Argentina and Tottenham/Sevilla)

The Best FIFA Fairplay Award: Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff

The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award: Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

The Best FIFA Fan Award: Denmark and Finland Fans

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award: Alexia Putellas (Spain and Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award: Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich)

The Best FIFA Special Award: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal and Manchester United)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan