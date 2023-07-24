"Roberto Carlos 2.0" "Zidane magic in him" - Real Madrid fans in awe as 2 stars make stunning debuts in 3-2 comeback win against AC Milan 

Real Madrid fans were impressed with the performances of their two new signings - Jude Bellingham and Fran Garcia - against AC Milan on Sunday (July 23).

Los Blancos beat Milan 3-2 in a pre-season friendly at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. The Italian side took a 2-0 lead in the first half via Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero.

Federico Valverde scored a brace for the Spanish giants to restore parity before Vinicius Jr. scored the winner. Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for €100 million earlier this summer, made his full debut. He completed three of his four long balls and four of his five dribble attempts and made two key passes.

The English midfielder also won five of his seven duels and made one interception before being subbed off in the 64th minute. Meanwhile, Fran Garcia also made his debut for Los Blancos, coming off the bench in the second half to replace Ferland Mendy. The Spanish left-back, who arrived from Rayo Vallecano, made one clearance and an interception against Milan.

The two debutants impressed fans on Twitter, with one likening Bellingham with club legend Zinedine Zidane:

"There is a little bit of Zidane magic in him"

Another saw traits of another club legend Roberto Carlos in Fran Garcia:

"The aggressive attacking runs. Elite ball striking/crossing. Super fast. Unreal engine. Roberto carlos 2.0 icl"

Here are some more reactions as Bellingham and Garcia made their Real Madrid debut against AC Milan on Sunday:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hails Jude Bellingham after AC Milan win

Manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped immense praise on Jude Bellingham as the youngster made his debut for Los Blancos against AC Milan.

The English midfielder joined the Spanish giants from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer after much speculation. He was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City but chose to move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

He made his debut in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, and Ancelotti was highly impressed with the 20-year-old (via @theMadridZone);

“Bellingham was FANTASTIC. He is complete. He has extraordinary quality and takes advantage of space. Bellingham, with his quality to play without the ball and go into the box is the best option for the no.10 role.”

Bellingham made 132 appearances for Dortmund before his move to Real Madrid, registering 24 goals and 25 assists. He has also earned 24 senior caps with England and scored one goal.