Roberto Carlos says Liverpool should be more  worried about Real Madrid than the other way around

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has said that the Whites should be worried about their upcoming Champions League opponents Liverpool, but the Spanish side will be a bigger threat themselves.

The two sides have had contrasting seasons in their respective leagues, but both have done well in Europe so far.

It promises to be an entertaining tie when the two sides square off in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as games between the two teams always tend to have goals in them.

🗣️ Roberto Carlos, former Real Madrid left-back: "Yes, we should be worried about Liverpool but they should be more worried [about us]."

Liverpool have raised their form in recent weeks after a terrible January and February, but Carlos has insisted that the Reds should be more worried about drawing Real Madrid than vice versa.

"Yes, we should be worried about Liverpool but they should be more worried [about us]," Carlos said.

Liverpool will look to avenge the 2018 Champions League final loss against Real Madrid

Although Liverpool eventually lifted the Champions League in 2019, the 2018 final still rankles among most of their supporters.

Mohamed Salah, in particular, will relish the chance to take on Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos in particular, as the Spaniard was responsible for the Egyptian’s injury followed by an early substitution off the pitch.

Salah suffered a dislocated soldier after he was brought down awkwardly by Ramos, and it cost the Reds as they had to play the majority of the final without their top-scorer at the time.

Liverpool eventually equalized, but an error-prone display by Loris Karius, their goalkeeper at the time, allowed Real Madrid to comfortably win the game 3-1.

⚪️ Real Madrid beat Liverpool in 2018 final, a game which featured substitute Gareth Bale's stunning overhead effort 🔥

Although Liverpool are not at their strongest this season, Jürgen Klopp and the fans will relish their team’s encounter with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, and look to avenge the defeat suffered nearly three years ago.

Real Madrid will look forward to the tie too, as the Los Blancos know Liverpool are there for the taking as they haven’t been at their best this season.

The first leg of the tie will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 6, and the return leg will be held a week later at Anfield. The winner of the tie will face either Porto or Chelsea in one of the two semi-finals.