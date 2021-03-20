Roberto Carlos speaks ahead of Real Madrid - Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal tie

Ahead of the next month's Champions League quarterfinal meeting between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has given his take on the potential Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos duel.

The Champions League draw, which was held on Friday, saw Real Madrid and Liverpool pitted against each other in the quarterfinals of the competition. This is the first meeting between Real Madrid and Liverpool since the two sides met in the Champions League final in 2018.

5 - In their only previous meeting in a two-legged knockout tie, Liverpool inflicted Real Madrid's biggest ever aggregate defeat in a Champions League knockout tie, winning 5-0 on aggregate in the last 16 in 2008-09. Authority. #UCL pic.twitter.com/HtK4pbryhq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2021

After a rollercoaster game, Real Madrid won 3-1 to clinch a record third consecutive Champions League title at the time. A horror showing from Karius saw Liverpool concede two needless goals but the highlight of the game came when Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos tangled with Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian was injured in the scuffle and had to be substituted early in the game.

Roberto Carlos has now spoken on the incident that caused much controversy among Real Madrid and Liverpool supporters alike.

“Salah isn’t even going to get close to Sergio,” said Roberto Carlos (via Marca). “It will be an action that will be talked about a lot.”

Real Madrid and Liverpool hungry for Champions League triumph

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are gunning for another Champions League title

Roberto Carlos played for Real Madrid between 1996 and 2007 and achieved enormous success with Los Blancos. He amassed almost 500 appearances for the Spanish side and won numerous trophies.

The former left-back has now gone on to praise the quality of both Real Madrid and Liverpool and has urged Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to utilize the wealth of quality at his disposal.

Advertisement

“We’re going to play against a good team. The first game is at home, Real Madrid’s moment is great and they must decide the tie at home," said the former Brazil international.

“The important thing is that Zidane has all his players ready, that they come back as quickly as possible. It’s easy for him to be a coach here because he has the best at his disposal. If a game doesn’t go well, he has eight players of the highest level waiting to play,” Roberto Carlos concluded.

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have had their seasons greatly impacted by injuries to key players at various points in the campaign. Liverpool have, however, had it worse as many of their injured players have been ruled out of the season.

7 - Jürgen Klopp has faced Real Madrid more often than any other opponent in the Champions League (7 - W3 D1 L3), with only Ottmar Hitzfeld managing more times against them in the competition (12 games). Familiar. #UCL pic.twitter.com/pMlCih3Peu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2021