Roberto de Zerbi responds to rumours linking him with Liverpool job following Jurgen Klopp's shock exit announcement

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has commented on reports linking him with the Liverpool job.

That came after Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made a surprise a surprise announcement on Saturday (January 26) that he's leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Klopp, who took charge of the club in 2015, has played a key role in their recent success, winning all titles on offer, including the club's first title in the Premier League era, except for the UEFA Europa League.

The Reds are in contention for an unprecedented quadruple, leading the Premier League, and reaching the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, FA Cup fourth round and EFL Cup final.

Following Klopp's shock annoucement, De Zerbi - who has done a commendable job at Brighton - has been widely tipped to take over at Anfield next season. However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Brighton's Italian boss said that he's solely focussed on a strong finish to the season:

"No news about that (links to Liverpool job). My focus is on the end of this season. We want to focus on our targets."

De Zerbi has taken his side to seventh in the Premier League after 21 games. They are also into the FA Cup fourth round and UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

"I cannot do the job again and again and again" - Liverpool boss explains decision to leave

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in the modern game. The former Borussia Dortmund boss has carved out a niche for himself during his near decade-long stint at Anfield.

Klopp admitted in an interview published on the club's website that the daily grind of the managerial job has worn him thin. He said that he owes it to fans to explain his decision to leave at the end of the season:

"I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

"After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth. That’s it, pretty much."

The Reds are next in action at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday (January 28).