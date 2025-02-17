Roberto Firmino could be available to join Liverpool's Premier League rivals if he terminates Al-Ahli contract: Reports

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards for former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, with Arsenal a potential destination, as per reports. The Brazilian forward is considering terminating his contract with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli in the coming weeks over his omission from their squad.

Arsenal have been left with just three attacking players after injuries struck their side, and despite Mikel Merino's heroics against Leicester City, will be on the lookout for opportunities. The Gunners are a genuine option for ex-Red Firmino, whose future in Saudi Arabia is no longer assured, as per GIVEMESPORT.

Roberto Firmino has been left feeling disappointed after Al-Ahli decided to drop him from their squad for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season. The 33-year-old has scored nine goals for the club across all competitions this season, occasionally captaining the side as one of their more senior players.

Saudi Pro League regulations stipulate that no club should have more than ten foreign players registered at any point in a season. The January transfer window signing of Brazilian forward Galeno from FC Porto ensured that Al-Ahli had 11 foreigners on their books, and they chose to exclude Firmino from their squad to accommodate him.

Firmino is set to only feature in the AFC Champions League for the remainder of the season and appears to be unhappy with the club's decision. He may agree with the club to terminate his deal, leaving him free to move elsewhere.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be interested in a move for the former Liverpool and Hoffenheim man after his success at Anfield earlier in his career. He will likely be a better fit for the Gunners than most of the free agents available at this time.

Liverpool youngster on target for loan club in LaLiga

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic was on target for Las Palmas in their 3-1 defeat to Mallorca in LaLiga on Sunday. The youngster scored his first goal for the Spanish outfit in what was only his third league appearance for the club.

Bajcetic spent the first half of the season in Austria with RB Salzburg, but the club's failure to play him regularly caused the Reds to recall him. The 20-year-old made just ten appearances for the Austrian giants in the first half of the season and a decision was reached to send him to Spain, instead, in January.

Stefan Bajcetic played for 87 minutes in the game against Mallorca and found the back of the net for his club. The highly-rated youngster is considered to be one of the leading prospects at Liverpool, and he will be keen to live up to that billing.

