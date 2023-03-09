Roberto Firmino's agent provides update on future of Liverpool star who will leave in summer

Roberto Firmino is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The Brazilian forward has been a pillar-esque presence in the Reds' attack since arriving in 2015.

Firmino has made 354 appearances for the Anfield club across competitions, scoring 108 goals and providing 79 assists. He has been among the goals this season as well, bagging ten goals and providing five assists in 27 games.

His decision to leave the club has left fans saddened. Firmino, though, is yet to make a decision regarding his next club. The player's agent, Robert Wittman told Calciomercato (via Liverpool Echo):

"At the moment, I am not talking about the options on the table; Roberto is 100 per cent focused on completing the season and helping Liverpool in their race to qualify for the Champions League. The plan is this. Once the club achieve their goals, Roberto and his family will start thinking about what and where the next challenge could be."

A duo that will be spoken about for decades to come. Firmino assisted Salah’s first ever premier league goal and now he’s assisted the record breaking goal.A duo that will be spoken about for decades to come. Firmino assisted Salah’s first ever premier league goal and now he’s assisted the record breaking goal.A duo that will be spoken about for decades to come. 🇪🇬 👑 🇧🇷 https://t.co/2FMmqk3zT7

Firmino has won seven trophies with the Reds, including one Premier League and one UEFA Champions League.

The arrival of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez has rejuvenated the Reds' attack, but Firmino remains an immense piece in Jurgen Klopp's puzzle.

Liverpool legend Kenny Daglish lauds Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah recently became the highest Premier League goalscorer in Liverpool history by breaking Robbi Fowler's record. Salah has now scoed 129 league goals for the Reds.

Speaking about Salah's milestone, Reds legend Kenny Daglish said (via the Reds' website):

"Every achievement by any individual should never be undermined or overlooked. It's a fantastic achievement, and he's done it in a short space of time, shorter than maybe Robbie did. The most important thing is the individual awards are brilliant but you can't beat the team awards. Within the success of the team, there's always individuals [who] make contributions."

He continued:

"A goal at one end, it's equally as important that Alisson saves another one at the other end, or the defender kicks one off the line. So, everybody's got their part to play. Without everybody performing for the team, there's no way that you're going to be successful just by scoring goals. But you also have to be successful in not letting in goals. But it's fantastic for Mo, (he's) been a great servant to the club and long may it continue."

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! https://t.co/aRR2n5Ss8l

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League with 42 points from 25 games. They will return to action on Saturday (March 11) at Bournemouth.

