Roberto Mancini emerges as option for Manchester United after being tempted by Premier League return: Reports

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has recently emerged as an option for Manchester United's full-time managerial role in the summer. He revealed his desire to 'return' to the Premier League.

Mancini led Italy to Euro 2020 title last year, beating England on penalties in the final. However, his Italian side failed to directly qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They will now have to win their respective play-off matches in March.

Manchester United have also struggled this season and sacked former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Ralf Rangnick was introduced as the new football director with a six-month interim manager role. United are now looking to bring an able permanent manager to Old Trafford.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Mancini is looking to make his 'Premier League' return, fuelling links to Manchester United.

During a conversation with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, Romano said Mancini and United could happen. This is if the Italian manager does not manage to help Italy qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

"Let’s see what happens with Roberto Mancini. Mancini will be busy with Italy to see what happens with the World Cup with qualifying in March, but that could be an option. He is tempted by the Premier League, he wants to come back to the Premier League one day. I will add his name to the list."

Ferdinand denied Manicini's chances of arriving at Old Trafford, saying the possibility has 'no chance' of being true. However, Romano reinforced that Mancini could be one of the options available for the Manchester United.

Roberto Mancini had coached Manchester City in his earlier stint in the Premier League, winning them their first league title in 2012.

"Happy to be used anywhere"- Anthony Martial after joining Sevilla on loan from Manchester United

Anthony Martial has said he is "happy to be used anywhere" after joining Sevilla on a six-month long loan deal from United this week. The Red Devils did not agree on a permanent deal and the terms could only be agreed upon for a short-term loan deal.

The France international said that the most important thing for him is to get game time after a frustrating wait on the bench at Old Trafford.

Martial also revealed that he is ready to get going for Julen Lopetegui's side in La Liga and will do whatever the manager asks him to.

