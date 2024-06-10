Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has confirmed that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play in their last pre-European Championship friendly against Ireland on Tuesday, June 11. In a pre-match press conference on June 10, the Spaniard said that the Al Nassr forward will feature, as will teammates Ruben Neves (Al Hilal) and Pepe (Porto).

Talking about the trio's availability, Martinez said (via O Jogo and @TimelineCR7 on X):

"They will play tomorrow. The plan is to have minutes, I don't know how many, we need training to know. Until after training I don't know if they will be starters. But Pepe, Cristiano and Ruben will have minutes."

The manager then outlined the importance of veterans like Ronaldo and Pepe and the value they bring to the squad, adding:

"Pepe has a lot of experience, Cristiano too. They had a very good period with the national team. The process is the game with Ireland. They are important in the dressing room, when they are on the pitch and outside... We hope they can do a good job tomorrow and take the next step."

Portugal have been drawn into a relatively comfortable looking group alongside Czechia, Turkiye, and Georgia, and will be expected to cruise into the knockout rounds.

Ronaldo is the all-time top-scorer in the EUROs with 14 goals in 25 appearances across five tournaments. He won the Golden Boot at the previous edition in 2020, having bagged five goals and an assist in four games.

As captain, Ronaldo will once again be expected to lead the attack and galvanize his side to victory. He did so in the 2016 edition, and Martinez will be counting on him to repeat his heroics.

"I think there are no problems" - Portugal coach Roberto Martinez speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's role at the EUROs

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez claimed that he will look to build a game-plan around star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's style of play. He commended the 39-year-old's impeccable fitness, and said that he was reliant on his experience.

In a pre-match press conference before Portugal's friendly against Ireland (June 11), the former Belgium boss said (via @TimelineCR7 on X):

"It is important for us to attack and defend with eleven. Cristiano has brutal experience. There is no other with this experience. He is a player who knows very well how to use space in the area and is a special finisher."

Martinez also claimed that there would be no problems for Ronaldo to play a starring role in every game, given his exceptional stamina, adding:

"Cristiano had 51 games this season, but I think the data at club level is not the same compared to the national team. He showed that he can play every four days, I think there are no problems but we will evaluate that in the tournament."

