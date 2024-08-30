Roberto Martinez provides response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo would be available for Portugal at 2026 World Cup

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has provided a response regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for the Selecao for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The legendary striker has been the country's biggest player, guiding them to Euro 2016 and 2019 UEFA Nations League success. However, now 39, there are questions and concerns regarding his continued stay in the national team.

There can be no question about his long-term brilliance for his country since he made his debut at the age of 18 under Felipe Scolari. Since then, the Portugal legend has gone on to score a record 130 goals and provide 45 assists in 212 caps for the team.

The most recent edition of the Euros, though, was a disappointment for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 39-year-old striker failed to score, while his country got knocked out in the quarter-final on penalties to France. It was the first time he failed to score in six editions at the Euros since debuting in Euro 2004.

Trending

For head coach Roberto Martinez, the certainty around Ronaldo's availability in the national team has reduced. When asked to confirm if the legendary striker and captain would participate in the upcoming World Cup, the manager didn't give a definitive answer (via TheNassrZone on X):

“Cristiano is in a good moment, and he is important for the team, but no one can talk about the future.”

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he's easily their best goalscorer. Since joining the Middle Eastern giants in December 2022, he has scored 62 goals and provided 17 assists in 68 games across competitions. However, his time with Portugal could be nearing its end as the World Cup looms.

When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his future in football ahead of Euro 2024

It's no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten closer to his retirement. While there are no set date yet regarding when he might hang up his boots for club or country, the time is certainly getting closer for the 39-year-old.

He spoke about it during an interview with SporTV in June, ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 participation. The forward said (via GOAL):

"I know that I don't have many years left in football. And as they say in Spain, every year is a gift that passes and I can continue playing. Playing after the age of 35 or 36 is already a gift. Now I'm 39 and every year I try to enjoy it."

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to partake in the upcoming World Cup with Portugal, and maybe lead them to their first title. It's worth noting, though, that the Real Madrid legend will be 41 when the tournament begins in the USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback