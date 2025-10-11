Roberto Martinez reacts as Ruben Neves scores winning goal for Portugal after changing his jersey number to honour late Diogo Jota

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has admitted that he feels the presence of Diogo Jota with the national team. He believes that the number 21, which was his jersey before his tragic passing, has relevance to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Speaking to the media after Ruben Neves scored a 91st-minute winner while wearing the jersey number 21 against the Republic of Ireland, Martienz said that he sees his former player helping them. He added that the players now have the responsibility of fulfilling the Liverpool star's dream and said (via OJogo):

"I totally agree. They are signs of happiness, we already had that during the September training camp. We scored during the 21st minute, against Hungary we conceded in the 21st minute and today [Saturday, against Ireland] Rúben Neves, who changes his jersey, scores with the determination, intelligence and arrival in the area of our Jota. For us it is a sign, a joy to feel that Diogo is with the family that is the National Team, but also that it is a responsibility to fight for Jota's dream, which is everyone's dream."

Martinez also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in the 21st-minute goal against Armenia earlier in the World Cup qualifiers and said (via GOAL):

"Diogo Jota is with us. Being able to score in the 21st minute was special. We continue on our journey. I really believe [in coincidences]. Diogo's spirit is with us, it was a sign, in the 21st minute and we scored. We felt Jota from the first day of the training camp and his strength and motivation."

Diogo Jota was a part of the Portugal squad that won the UEFA Nations League earlier this year. He passed away on July 3 following a car accident on his way to Liverpool.

Roberto Martinez wants Portugal success for Diogo Jota

Portugal manager Robert Martinez wants to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Diogo Jota. The manager said that his former player dreamt of winning it, and it is now the duty of his players to do it for the Liverpool star. He said (via ESPN):

"We won the Nations League and Jota was part of that success. He's a strength for us, a source of motivation because he wanted to win the World Cup. We have a responsibility to fight for the Portuguese people, as always, but we have a responsibility for Diogo, and that's very special."

Diogo Jota played 49 matches for Portugal, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

