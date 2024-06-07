Roberto Martinez responds when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to be a substitute for Portugal at Euro 2024

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez responded to a question asking him if Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play a role off the bench for his side at the European Championships. The Spaniard played off the question and simply outlined the 39-year-old icon's importance in attack and as a leader for his side at the upcoming tournament.

Ahead of Portugal's pre-Euro friendly clash against Croatia on June 8, Martinez spoke to reporters at a pre-match press conference. When asked about Ronaldo's role at the Euros, the 50-year-old said:

"Ronaldo is having very consistent performances, there is no doubt that he is an incredible scorer. It is his sixth European Championship, the only one who has played in five, it is a unique feat in world football. We create competitiveness with 23 field players, we make decisions and Ronaldo is ready to give everything. There is no other player in world football who gives what Ronaldo can give us."

The Al-Nassr frontman is the record goal-scorer in international football, with a whopping 128 goals in 206 appearances for Portugal. With 10 goals and two assists in nine appearances, he powered his nation to a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 Euro qualifier games.

The Portuguese superstar also enjoyed a spectacular 2023-24 campaign, racking up 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 games for Al-Nassr. He is expected to lead the Portuguese frontline at the Euros, and Martinez will be hoping for his incredible form to continue throughout the tournament.

"Will arrive on June 7" - Roberto Martinez provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for Portugal's pre-Euro friendlies

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for his side's remaining pre-European Championship friendlies against Croatia and Ireland.

In a pre-match press conference before Portugal's game against Croatia (June 8), the Spaniard said that the 39-year-old superstar and Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves will join the squad late. He added that the duo might miss the friendly against the 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up, but are expected to be fit for the game against Ireland.

Martinez said:

"Ruben Neves and Cristiano Ronaldo will arrive on June 7. All the [other] players have had seven days to adapt, prepare for the Euros, and refresh their minds. The plan for the two of them is to skip the match with Croatia and play against Ireland."

Ronaldo's Portugal will open their European Championships campaign with a game against Czechia on June 19. They will also be taking on Turkey (June 22) and Georgia (June 27) in the group stages.