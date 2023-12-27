Robin van Persie explains why he returned to Old Trafford for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has explained why he was at Old Trafford to watch the Red Devils beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Tuesday (December 26).

United boss Erik ten Hag is under pressure following 13 defeats in 26 games across competitions this season. The Red Devils were on course for another defeat when they found themselves two goals down after 26 minutes.

However, in a stirring fightback, an Alejandro Garnacho second-half brace helped restore parity before new signing Rasmus Hojlund ended his 14-game Premier League duck by netting an 82nd-minute winner.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over as the new minority owner, it was speculated that Van Persie's presence meant that he would imminently succeed Ten Hag the Old Trafford helm.

However, the 40-year-old told MUTV as per Mirror that the trip was a pre-planned one, quashing reports that he's set to take over from his compatriot:

"Obviously, it was a bit of a coincidence that I’m here now with my wife and friends. When I looked at the schedule I was like if I can pick that game, I will pick that game because of course our sort of shared memories we have against Villa.

"It was one of the most special nights personally as a Manchester United player. Villa is doing well this year so it’s a nice game to watch."

It's pertinent to note that the Dutchman's hat-trick against Villa sealed United's last Premier League title in 2012-13, making him a fan-favourite even after a decade.

"It’s always nice to be back", he said. "I feel that (being part of Manchester United). Not only in the stadium, but I feel it in the streets. This afternoon I was walking in Deansgate and the love the Manchester fans still give me is incredible."

The win took United to sixth in the standings, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool (42) after 19 games.

Rasmus Hojlund delighted after scoring first Premier League goal for Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund was undoubtedly ecstatic to score his first Premier League goal for the club.

After drawing blanks in his first 14 appearances, the Dane struck a late winner against high-flying Villa to lift the mood at Old Trafford. He told Amazon Prime (as per Red Devils' website):

"It's been a while. I am happy. I’m happy to get the first one and can hopefully just build on that and keep going. I am the happiest man alive. You can see with the celebrations."

Hojlund has six goals in 23 games across competitions this season.